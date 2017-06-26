Undaunted Jonathan Davies relishing Lions’ second chance

Jonathan Davies was arguably the Lions’ best player in last Saturday’s first Test. He’s been a standout on tour as well, exceptional in the wins over the Crusaders and the Maori, and was again the tourists’ most potent runner in Eden Park, the man most likely. He was one of the Lions who actually would have got into the All Blacks team.

Granted, there was the missed tackle on Israel Dagg in the build-up to the match-turning try nearing the hour by Reiko Ioane, although it was the right read as the Lions’ backline were splintered and caught on the back foot by their retreating scrum and the suddenness with which Kieran Read and Aaron Smith launched the attack.

An ever-present in the Test series four years ago, he straightens the line superbly and, by and large, Davies has consistently looked the Lions’ most dangerous runner.

He accelerated through an inviting gap in the first half with Conor Murray. He also has a wonderful habit of passing and staying alive in the move, as he did for the 85 metre try which Sean O’Brien finished off by taking Davies’ offload, and again when linking with Murray as the Lions threatened a near repeat early in the second-half.

For fans of Leinster and Munster who witnessed how Davies worked in tandem with Scott and Liam Williams and their fellow kindred spirits with the Scarlets on their march to the Pro12 title, this was no huge surprise.

They’d have enjoyed the moment in the post-match mixed zone when an international described it as a wonder try.

“You don’t watch the Scarlets that often do you?” he retorted through pursed lips. “It was a great try, and it is making sure we take those opportunities. It was a great counter-attack from Liam, and we had to make sure we took the chance.”

His disappointment with the Lions’ defeat was too raw for him to take much solace out of making such a handsome contribution to one of the great Lions tries. But when the same questioner informed him that Steve Hansen had described it as one of the best tries he’d ever seen, that drew a smile.

“That’s not bad is it?” he said, before subconsciously recalling the ones that got away. “We were happy to create something like that and finish it off, but we probably left three tries out there, and that is the most disappointing thing.”

Off the pitch ‘Foxey’ is an interesting, intelligent if slightly intense character. He doesn’t give much away, or smile too much, but even in the midst of this he disappointment when inclined to keep his answers short, he clearly retained a dry sense of humour.

More clinical

He also retains hope.

“Everything is fixable. If we are more clinical and we put more pressure on them, who knows? They might start to tighten up, and the pressure comes on them then.

“We created chances, but we didn’t finish them. We need to be more clinical against the best team in the world. Our discipline and error count in that first 20 minutes gave them a 10-point head start. We didn’t take our chances, and we didn’t get any scoreboard pressure on them.

“At 13-8, if we score just after the start of the second half, it could have been a different story. The pressure comes on them then.”

Davies was one of the 10 survivors from the match-day squad for the Test series decider in Sydney four years ago, and to a degree they face the same point of no return now, just a week earlier.

“It is a test of character. With this group, pressure has been put on us from the start of this tour, and we have reacted very well and we need to make sure it is the same for this coming week. We have got to dust ourselves off, prepare for the Hurricanes game, and then we have got another Test match.

“It is do or die in the series now, with the Test matches. First things first, it is to support whoever is picked to play against the Hurricanes.

“We have to win the second Test now. Everyone wants to get off to a head start by winning the first match but the best thing about the series is we have another chance next week. I’m sure everyone will be looking forward to that already.”

Reflecting on Saturday’s huge sense of occasion and, for the most part, fiercely high tempo and collisions, Davies said: “The atmosphere was incredible, the occasion was amazing, and next week will be the same. You want to play in these games, and you have got to enjoy them. You can’t be afraid of it, you have got to embrace it and put your best foot forward. At times we gave a good account of ourselves, but our discipline and error count cost us, probably.”