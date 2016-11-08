Tyler Bleyendaal expecting a big response from Maori All Blacks

Tyler Bleyendaal expects that the Maori All Blacks will have spoken about gaining revenge against Munster this Friday for Ireland’s stunning win over New Zealand

Bleyendaal was born in Christchurch on New Zealand’s south island and the in-form Munster kicker said there has been a reaction to the Chicago defeat back home.

He reckons the New Zealand public and players will expect to see an improvement when the sides meet in Dublin on Saturday week.

But the ex-Crusaders man thinks that a number of injuries means the Maori players could force their way into Steve Hansen’s squad and that they will be keen to leave their mark at a sold out Thomond Park this Friday.

“I’d say they [Maori players] would have mentioned it for sure. They know they are coming to Munster and there is a history there with the All Blacks playing in Thomond Park. They know they are here for a battle and they we will be up for it. They are here to win, not for a holiday,” he said.

“It may be mentioned but it won’t be the focus of their preparations. We’re expecting them to play at a high level.

“I’m sure there is a bit of reaction [at home] – more probably joy for the Irish. Everyone respects the way the All Blacks play, and if we get beaten they know the other team has put in a good effort. The Irish did that on the weekend.

“We’re disappointed as a country to get beaten but we had a great run of it. To see what it meant to the Irish on the weekend in Chicago, I think everyone will have a bit of joy with them .

“Potentially we might see a different New Zealand in two weeks. But Ireland have now set a new benchmark, they made that statement after the game. There is probably a lot more expected of them now they’ve got that win, it was 111 years or something and now they have the chance to back that up two games in a row. The All Blacks will definitely be looking for improvements.”

Former team-mate

If selected to start on Friday, Bleyendaal is likely to come up against his former Christchurch Boys High School team-mate, Ash Dickson, who captains the Maori side.

A year separated the pair in school, but Bleyendaal is excited about facing his former rugby and cricket team-mate at Thomond Park.

“I went to school with Ash Dickson, he was a year older than me, but we played cricket and rugby together. He was a very talented cricketer as well, he was an all rounder, very talented.

“And he’s a very skilful hooker, as a lot from New Zealand are. He gets involved. He’s a good leader and selected as captain he gets to lead from the front.

“It’s a big game for both sides this week. There has been a few injuries in the All Blacks squad and the Maori team is almost a feeder team now for the All Blacks. They were guys that came down form the All Blacks squad to play for the Maoris last weekend and they see it very much as one squad.

“They are performing, trying to go up another level to that full All Blacks squad and to try and make an impact on the tour.

“They are here to perform. They have high expectations and they play a pretty exciting brand of rugby which complements the players they have.”