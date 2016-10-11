Trump Tower to host Ireland rugby squad ahead of Test match

‘Hotel has capacity to house the team’, says IRFU prior to All Blacks game at Soldier Field

Gavin Cummiskey

On Ireland staying at Trump Tower, the IRFU said “there was a limited choice of hotels available because of a packaging conference in Chicago that same week.” Photographs: Getty Images

On Ireland staying at Trump Tower, the IRFU said “there was a limited choice of hotels available because of a packaging conference in Chicago that same week.” Photographs: Getty Images

 

The five-star Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago will provide refuge for the Ireland rugby squad ahead of the All Blacks game at Soldier Field on November 5th.

The US presidential election takes place the following Tuesday.

A person travelling from Dublin with hospitalitypartnership.ie can stay in the same hotel from Wednesday to Monday and avail of a Category One ticket at the home of the Chicago Bears for €3,400.

Second Captains

That includes Aer Lingus flights, stadium transfers and a seat at the team dinner after Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time in their long shared history.

Capacity

“There was a limited choice of hotels available because of a packaging conference in Chicago that same week,” explained an IRFU spokesman of the decision to stay at Trump hotel. “This hotel has the capacity to house the team, providing the number bedrooms and team rooms we require. That’s it.”

Tickets for Soldier Field are not yet sold out. Global Sports Marketing Agency TLA Worldwide are responsible for bringing this test match to Chicago.

The IRFU have confirmed the second meeting with the All Blacks, in Dublin on November 19th, and the Australia test match on November 26th are both sellouts. Tickets, ranging from €15 to €50, are still available for the Canada game at the Aviva stadium on November 12th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.