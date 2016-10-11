Trump Tower to host Ireland rugby squad ahead of Test match

The five-star Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago will provide refuge for the Ireland rugby squad ahead of the All Blacks game at Soldier Field on November 5th.

The US presidential election takes place the following Tuesday.

A person travelling from Dublin with hospitalitypartnership.ie can stay in the same hotel from Wednesday to Monday and avail of a Category One ticket at the home of the Chicago Bears for €3,400.

That includes Aer Lingus flights, stadium transfers and a seat at the team dinner after Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time in their long shared history.

“There was a limited choice of hotels available because of a packaging conference in Chicago that same week,” explained an IRFU spokesman of the decision to stay at Trump hotel. “This hotel has the capacity to house the team, providing the number bedrooms and team rooms we require. That’s it.”

Tickets for Soldier Field are not yet sold out. Global Sports Marketing Agency TLA Worldwide are responsible for bringing this test match to Chicago.

The IRFU have confirmed the second meeting with the All Blacks, in Dublin on November 19th, and the Australia test match on November 26th are both sellouts. Tickets, ranging from €15 to €50, are still available for the Canada game at the Aviva stadium on November 12th.