Tom Tierney names five new caps in Ireland women’s 23 for Scotland

Ireland Women v Scotland, Friday 3rd Feb, 6.35pm, Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow (Live on RTE2)

Tom Tierney has named his Ireland women’s side for Friday’s opening Six Nations clash against Scotland, with five players in line to make their international debuts.

One player who will make her Ireland bow is scrumhalf Alisa Hughes, who takes the number nine jersey in Glasgow and will earn her first cap.

There are a further four uncapped players on the bench - frontrow forwards Jennie Finlay, Ilse Van Staden and Ciara O’Connor and back Eimear Considine, who is looking to add to her Ireland Sevens caps.

In the starting XV hooker Leah Lyons, who won her first cap back in November is partnered in the front-row by props Lindsay Peat and Ailis Egan.

Meanwhile in the engine room Marie-Louise Reilly will partner with St. Mary’s College player Orla Fitzsimons.

The backrow will see Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy flank with Paula Fitzpatrick - captaining the side in the absence of the injured Niamh Briggs - starting at eight.

In the backline, uncapped Hughes will link-up with outhalf Nora Stapleton, while Sene Naoupu partners Jenny Murphy in midfield and the back three sees Alison Miller and Niamh Kavanagh on the wings, with Mairead Coyne at full-back.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Broadwood Tierney said: “The first game of the Six Nations is always a big challenge, as it’s very difficult to know what the opposition are going to throw at you.

“Scotland in front of their home crowd will be looking to give their fans something to get excited about, so it’s really important that we go into the game fully focused.

“There’s some new caps in the side for this Friday, and those players have performed really well in the camps that we’ve had over the previous number of weeks, so now it’s their chance to transfer what they’ve been doing in training into the international arena.

Ireland women: Mairead Coyne (Galwegians / Connacht), Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians / Munster), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere / Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere / Connacht), Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere / Leinster); Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union / Leinster)*, Lindsay Peat (Railway Union / Leinster), Leah Lyons (Highfield / Munster), Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere / Leinster), Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary’s College / Leinster), Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere / Leinster), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians / Munster), Claire Molloy (Bristol / Connacht), Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s College / Leinster. Replacements: Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere / Leinster)*17. Ilse Van Staden (Cooke / Ulster)* 18. Ciara O Connor (Galwegians / Connacht)* Elaine Anthony (Highfield / Munster), Nichola Fryday (Tullamore / Connacht), Mary Healy (Galwegians / Connacht), Claire Mc Laughlin (Cooke / Ulster),. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians / Munster)*

*Denotes uncapped player