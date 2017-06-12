Time is of the essence for Lions players to nail down Test spots

Highlanders v British and Irish Lions

Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

Kick-off: 7.35pm local time/8.35am Irish.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports.

What a difference a few days makes. Or, specifically, a win. In the fallout of the late defeat to the Blues, and in the run-up to the game against the previously unbeaten Crusaders, this meeting with the Highlanders was already been lined up as a salvage mission. Instead, the Lions are now looking to add to their momentum and feel good factor.

Another victory would keep some of the home media with trigger-happy fingers at bay, in the process providing a further shot in the arm for the touring party and, to be honest, the tour and the upcoming test series itself.

Admittedly the win over the Crusaders has raised the bar as well as raised morale. For the likes of Sam Warburton, Tommy Seymour and Jonathan Joseph – none of whom have featured since the undistinguished opener against the Provincial Barbarians – there is ground to be made up. But the same is true for all the rest really, given all but CJ Stander of this starting team did not feature last Saturday in Christchurch.

Opportunity knocks for Jared Payne at fullback, where he oozes a calm authority, and not least if he could allay fears about his calf by lasting the full 80. But with next Saturday’s game against the New Zealand Maori something of a cut off point, the pressure is also on Robbie Henshaw, Rory Best and Iain Henderson.

This being the Lions’ third game in seven days, Warren Gatland and his coaches have also had to do some juggling. But it still looks a decent side, with good impact off the bench.

As for the Highlanders, after losing three of their first four games, they had been on something of a roll until losing last Saturday’s classic in the last play to the Crusaders, having won nine Super Rugby games in a row.

Admittedly the 2015 Super Rugby champions will be without nine of their front-liners due to All Blacks and Maori call-ups, as well as injury, and their head coach Tony Brown, who is on duty with Japan.

This includes their heartbeat, Aaron Smith, and their prince of fullbacks, Ben Smith. All of which makes them a little harder to predict, but under the closed-roof of the Forsyth Bar Stadium, we are guaranteed a very dry, fast track despite the forecast of rain, and it is presumed they will mix their free-scoring ways with a strong kicking game. In averaging 28 kicks out of hand per match, the Highlanders have been kicking the ball more than any other team in Super Rugby in 2017, but nearly always to contest for the ball or even to create with kick passes and cross-kicks.

Lions defence coach Andy Farrell said: “I don’t want to contradict myself by saying they throw the ball around everywhere, because they (also) kick the ball more than anyone. I watched the Highlanders against the Crusaders at the start of the season and the Crusaders won the game right on the bell again, like they did a couple of weeks ago. But the pace that they play on the back of that attacking kicking game is great to watch actually. We’ve got to be in control of how we want to play the game, and be ready for them to hit us at breakneck speed. This is the type of test that we want because that’s exactly what the All Blacks are fantastic at. We want to keep the ball rolling. There were ‘learnings’ from the first games and I’m sure there will be more ‘learnings’ from this.”

Last Saturday was a good night at the office for the Lions defence and their defensive coach, who said: “It ain’t about just sprinting off the line, is it? It’s about adapting to the situation. If the opposition get an offload then the system has to change. It’s about numbers on feet and covering space. I thought our decision making of which system to use at the right time was very good on Saturday.

“I’m still looking for defensive leaders. I think everyone should be a leader in defence. If somebody messes up, everyone pays for it. I’m still looking for people to grab hold of the system and take it forward.

“We want that competition, don’t we? That’s why I’m not singling people out. We’ll see who steps up on Tuesday night.

“It’s always nice to win and the manner that we did is great. There are all sorts of stats and records, but it is about Tuesday now. You have a beer or two and chat about it, but the lads are back on the horse the next day. It’s just about making sure we are going on the right direction and improving until we get to the test matches. We enjoyed Saturday and the feeling I get at this moment in time, and what I would feel if I was playing or sat in the stand watching, is one of excitement that I want to get out there and build on it. There is excitement in the group.”

A tour of New Zealand is unrelenting, and more demanding and intense than one anywhere else, especially when it comes to the unremitting focus and demands of this “suicidal” tour. That’s why results are so important in alleviating or adding to the pressure cooker.

“The one thing that we discussed before we left for these shores is that there is no bitching or moaning about anything and we get on with it,” said Farrell. “You get on with it – this is the schedule. We know the travel and you get on with it. That is what touring is all about. You have to embrace it as a tourist and get on with it and proration is never ideal, but it is what it is and there will be no whinging about it on this tour – we will not accept that.”

HIGHLANDERS: Richard Buckman; Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Li; Lima Sopoaga, Kayne Hammington; Daniel Lienert-Brown, Liam Coltman, Siate Tokolahi, Alex Ainley, Jackson Hemopo, Gareth Evans, Dillon Hunt, Luke Whitelock (capt).

Replacements: Greg Pleasants-Tate, Aki Seiuli, Siosuia Halanukonuka, Josh Dickson, Jimmy Lentjes, Josh Renton, Marty Banks, Patrick Osborne.

BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS: Jared Payne (Ulster, Ireland); Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, England), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, England), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster, Ireland), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland); Dan Biggar (Ospreys, Wales), Rhys Webb (Ospreys, Wales); Joe Marler (Harlequins, England), Rory Best (Ulster, Ireland), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, England), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England), Iain Henderson (Ulster, Ireland), James Haskell (Wasps, England), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues, Wales capt), CJ Stander (Munster, Ireland).

Replacements: Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales), Jack McGrath (Leinster, Ireland), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, England), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales), Greig Laidlaw (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland), Owen Farrell (Saracens, England), Elliot Daly (Wasps, England).

Referee: Marius Jonker (South Africa).

Lions record in Dunedin: Pl 22. Won 10. Drew 2. Lost 10.

Betting (Paddy Power): 8/5 Highlanders, 14/1 Draw, 8/15. Handicap odds (Highlanders +5pts) 10/11 Highlanders, 25/1 Draw, 10/11 Lions.

Forecast: Lions to win.