The New Zealand press react: ‘This was not a fair fight’

Time to put the red wig, custard pies and oversized shoes back in the wardrobe - Warren Gatland is a clown no more.

On Saturday morning the Lions coach and his side answered their critics in fine style, grinding it out to win 24-21 against the All Blacks in Wellington and level the Test series at 1-1.

Having been far from disgraced in the opening Test at Eden Park, where they went down 30-15, the Lions headed into Saturday’s game knowing it was win or bust.

And they kept their tour alive, producing their most clinical rugby thus far to score two second half tries and edge out New Zealand at the death.

However, there was one caveat to the win - the tourists were playing against 14-men for 55 minutes.

After an even opening and with the scores tied at 3-3 in the 25th minute, Gatland’s side received a gift from All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams, as he decided to charge shoulder first into Anthony Watson’s head.

Moment of madness

It was a moment of madness which earned Williams the first All Blacks red card since Colin Meads was sent off in 1967 and gave the Lions a numerical advantage they just about capitalised on.

And unsurprisingly, the New Zealand media have cited the sending off as the moment which turned the game and ultimately the reason for 5/1 underdogs’ victory in Wellington.

Indeed, writing for the New Zealand Herald, Liam Napier reflects on how the tourists nearly threw away the chance of a lifetime: “Deep down, well beneath the warm sense of satisfaction, Warren Gatland will know he will never get a better chance to beat the All Blacks. Not with any team. Not anywhere. This was it. His shot at sweet home success.

“For so long it looked as though the Lions would do everything within their powers to blow the All Blacks first home defeat since 2009 and Steve Hansen’s fifth since 2012, only for Owen Farrell to step up and slot a 77th minute match-winning penalty.

All Blacks 21 Lions 24 - highlights

“With the All Blacks reduced to 14 men - a seven-man forward pack - for 55 minutes, this game was there for the taking. This was not a fair fight.

“Beauden Barrett even missed three kickable penalties to keep the tourists in the match. As if they needed another leg up after Sonny Bill Williams’ moment of madness saw him become the first All Blacks to be red carded since Colin Meads in 1967, and Jerome Kaino pulled as a result.

“And, yet, the Lions still battled to ram home their advantage until the death.”

No complaints

While arguments will go on over whether the Lions could have won against 15-men, there is a widespread consensus that the All Blacks can have no complaints over Garces’ decision to issue Williams his marching orders.

And the talismanic centre has come in for plenty of criticism following his moment of madness, with the NZ Herald’s Gregor Paul delivering a particularly withering assessment.

He writes: “It has been a long slow battle for him [Williams] to convert those who haven’t jumped straight on his bandwagon and probably now, he can just about abandon all hope he’ll become a universally accepted national treasure.”

Meanwhile Mark Geenty of Stuff.NZ.Co writes: “SBW. Sonny Bill Williams, New Zealand’s best known and most polarising sportsman. Insert variations here, and thousands did in the aftermath: B for blundering, maybe even brainless; W for, well, take your pick.

“What was he thinking? In one of the biggest tests of his and his team-mates’ careers? That they went on to lose 24-21?

“That kind of Sonny Bill shoulder charge used to bring Bulldogs or Roosters National Rugby League fans to their feet as he launched like a 100kg missile, smashed the ball carrier around the chest with no arms and stood over him like a colossus. Team-mates would run from everywhere to back slap him.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen saw his side beaten on home soil for the first time since 2009. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty

“Just after 8pm last night who knows what kind of slapping his All Blacks team-mates or coach Steve Hansen had in mind. You just can’t do that in rugby.”

And his comments are echoed by his colleague Mark Reason: “Half of New Zealand, the SBW haters, will also now be chanting ‘somethin stupid’. But the Lions will just be thankful.

“This moment of madness has rescued their tour. It may even have preserved the future of Lions tours in New Zealand. Who would have thought that SBW would be the man who saved Lions rugby.”

Hamish Bidwell, of the same publication, concurred: “Williams had to go. Everyone - including referees - wants to see 15 v 15, but Williams’ effort was Exhibit A for what an illegal shoulder charge looks like. Sending him off was the only possible action Garces could have taken.”

A deserved victory

But the red card aside, how was the Lions performance viewed by the New Zealand media?

Paul echoes the view of the All Blacks’ management and players that the Lions were worthy victors: “The Lions deserved their win - it can’t be taken away from them and they won’t care it was against a 14-man team.”

Elsewhere, on home shores there has been agreement Maro Itoje was one of the tourists’s standout performers, and he delivered another totemic performance - a display of dynamism, athleticism and power.

However that view has not neccessarily been shared down under, with Andrew Alderson of the NZ Herald awarding him a four out of 10 for his efforts on Saturday.

“Looked static at times and dropped ball on attack early. Caught offside in 44th minute as he struggled to acclimatise.”

Ah, opinions.