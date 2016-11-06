The Kiwi press reacts: ‘They played their hearts out for 80 minutes this time’

Having won back-to-back World Cups and 18 Test matches on the spin, it’s safe to say the modern All Blacks aren’t too accustomed to losing.

Granted, the world’s dominant rugby side have been dealt their fair share of blows in the past - particularly as they went from 1987-2011 before lifting the Webb Ellis Cup a second time.

But Steve Hansen’s side are a different breed, and have become as close to unbeatable as it is possible for an international side to be.

However, on Saturday Ireland put the All Blacks’ unbeatable tag to the test, and they won the historic battle at Soldier Field in Chicago.

But despite this first defeat since the summer of 2015, it is unlikely there will be a major inquest into the result. On Saturday New Zealand came up against a faultless Ireland side who simply would not be bowed.

And the New Zealand press have recognised this fact in the immediate aftermath of their loss - commending Ireland’s brilliance rather lamenting the All Blacks’ short comings - of which there were few.

In his column for the New Zealand Sunday Herald rugby writer Gregor Paul was full of praise for Joe Schmidt’s men as they lifted a 111-year monkey off their backs.

He writes: “They blew it once and it hurt them. Now Ireland have finally made history and beaten the All Blacks. It has taken them 111 years to do it. They have come so close before - most notably the last time they played.

“But now, they can say they have done it, they have beaten the All Blacks and oh how they deserved it.

“They played their hearts out for 80 minutes this time. Not 79. And this time they didn’t feel the weight of history and buckle. They continued to play rugby all the way to the hooter and they won.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand’s one weakness on paper heading into the match was in the secondrow, where they were without their three first choice locks, and Paul alludes to this after a night where Ireland’s lineout was dominant.

“The All Blacks couldn’t get anything going and would have been more disappointed than surprised at how much they missed Sam Whtitelock and Brodie Retallick.

“It wasn’t just the catastrophic lineout that highlighted the missing twin towers, it was the intangible sense that New Zealand were being bullied. Twice Jerome Kaino, such a force with a No 6 on his back, was held up by Irish defenders and forced to concede a scrum.”

But ultimately, Paul commends the Irish effort in the Windy City: “The All Blacks were never going to come to Chicago and not fire a shot. The black wave was always going to come, it was just a case of how hard, how long and how well Ireland would be able to deal with it.

“The answer to that was better than they ever have at any time in the last 111 years.”

And Paul’s sentiments are echoed by Marc Hinton, writing for stuff.co.nz, who hails Ireland’s brilliance rather than pointing the finger at the All Blacks display.

“Yes, the All Blacks were off their game. Yes, they missed those absent world-class locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock. Yes, they looked tired and mentally flat.

“Never mind those feeble excuses.

“This was a fabulous display by the Irish who delivered the beat-the-All Blacks blueprint to a tee. They played aggressively and beautifully to establish that commanding 25-8 halftime lead, then must have faced their demons when the All Blacks roared back to within a single score, at 33-29, with still a quarter of an hour remaining.”

Ireland’s win over New Zealand is the latest sporting fairytale of 2016, and follows the Chicago Cubs historic World Series win on Wednesday.

And the importance of the occasion was far from lost on Hinton, he writes: “The All Blacks certainly would have a good grasp on how Ireland’s long-suffering rugby fans are feeling now. There is simply not enough Guinness in the Windy City to appease their thirst on a special night - the most special, in all probability - as their long, long wait is finally over. It just doesn’t get any better than this.”

As both Paul and Hinton suggest, this was a night to celebrate Ireland’s famous win, rather than lament the end of the All Blacks winning run.