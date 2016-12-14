Test dates confirmed for Ireland’s tour of Japan

The dates of Ireland’s 2017 summer tour to Japan have been confirmed.

Joe Schmidt’s side will face the Brave Blossoms on June 17th and 24th of next year.

The second test comes on the same day the British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in their first test in Auckland.

Venus and kick off times will not be confirmed until early next year, with ticket information to be revealed in March.

Japan, who host the 2019 Rugby World Cup caused a major impact at the 2015 tournament with a famous win over South Africa.

Ireland have faced the Japanese national team five times, winning on all five occasions. There were also two non-cap test matches during a 1985 Tour of Japan.

The most recent test fixtures came in 2005 with 44-12 victory followed up by a 47-18 win.

Fixtures for Ireland’s Summer Tour of Japan

Japan v IRELAND, Saturday 17th June, 2017

Japan v IRELAND, Saturday 24th June, 2017

Ireland’s 2017 Six Nations campaign will take place between February 4th, when Joe Schmidt’s side head to Murrayfield to face Scotland, and March 18th when England visit the Aviva Stadium.