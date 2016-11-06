Technical issues leave Eir Sport customers unable to watch Ireland’s All Blacks win

Famous win at Soldier Field was only available to watch on subscription channels

62,300 were at Soldier Field to watch Ireland’s victory over New Zealand - but many viewers at home missed out on the action. Photograph: Inpho/Andrew Cornaga

62,300 were at Soldier Field to watch Ireland’s victory over New Zealand - but many viewers at home missed out on the action. Photograph: Inpho/Andrew Cornaga

 

If there was one great shame about Ireland’s win over New Zealand on Saturday night it was that so many supporters were unable to watch history as it unfolded.

The famous Test at Soldier Field, in which Joe Schmidt’s side beat the All Blacks 40-29 to lift a 111-year hoodoo, was not aired on terrestrial television.

Instead, it was shown on subscription channels Eir Sport 2 and BT Sport - leaving vast numbers of Irish fans without the option of watching their side’s famous win in Chicago live.

And even some of those with access to Eir Sport were left exasperated and without access to the match after the channel’s online services crashed.

A spokesperson for Eir Sport was unable to confirm the number of customers affected by the technical issue, they said: “A significant number of our Eir Sport customers enjoyed an historic Irish sporting occasion last night.

“We are looking into a technical problem which affected a very small number of customers. We repeated the game free to air on our Eir Sport 1 channel last night.

“We will show the game again today and a number of times during the week to give those fans who travelled to Chicago to see the game live a chance to relive the momentous victory”

A replay of the match on freeview might have been a nice bonus for those returning from the pub - but would offer scant consolation for those who missed out on witnessing history.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.