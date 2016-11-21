Tadhg Furlong sums up Ireland’s next generation mindset: fearlessness

Almost like a mini-series with in the series, Ireland closed off one patch of history and now look towards the relatively more prosaic challenge of Australia.

In one sense the threat of Michael Cheika’s team will represent how far Ireland has come, how good this team can be. Perhaps too the team might feel – should feel – the squeeze as expectations gather around.

But Ireland have achieved one lasting thing. They have punctured the All Black aura.

But a line has been crossed and, to Joe Schmidt’s credit, some of the younger players have been there with him for the reshaping of the land.

“I definitely wouldn’t be afraid of them,” said prop Tadhg Furlong, summing up in one short sentence the real gain of Schmidt’s achievement. Conquer the demi gods once, run them hard another time and the players’ eyes are opened to how mortal the All Blacks can be.

Disappointing

“I have a massive amount of respect for them,” added Furlong. “They were two tough, physical games. I thought we put it up to them at times today and, as I said, it was disappointing not to get over the line in the end.

“They went on an 18-game unbeaten run, beating some of the best teams in the world week in, week out. That’s the standard we aspire to and are looking to get to.”

Etched on the face of the Ireland tighthead was the effort it took. Furlong, who didn’t start the match in Chicago, came clean on how much gas it took to sustain the tempo of a sometimes savagely physical game.

A few high tackles on Irish players – and one on Robbie Henshaw, where more duty of care was required – a lot of scrums and very high line speeds ensured an arduous frontrow shift .

“I’m tired, I’m really, really tired,” said Furlong. “That was a tough game. The ball was in play for what felt like a long time. I pretty much emptied the tank. I’m really in recovery mode now, trying to get the body back fit and healthy now, nurse the few bruises and move straight on to Australia because we don’t have much time to wait around.

“It happened very fast. It felt pretty frantic out there. I was sucking diesel for a lot of it. A lot of it passes you by and it’s only when you look back that you say, ‘I remember that now.’”

With injuries to Johnny Sexton, CJ Stander, Henshaw and Rob Kearney, the the starting team for next week will almost certainly change. The South African tour in June showed Irish depth to be reliably strong and the last two New Zealand matches has reinforced that.

Veteran

Furlong, sounding occasionally like a veteran at 26 years of age, points to the core of the “younger” set who have made the transition from holding potential to becoming quality international players faster than anyone would have thought.

“I thought we had them under pressure at times, so yeah, absolutely, I think there is a young core coming through,” said Furlong. “I thought Garry Ringrose, Josh van der Flier and Paddy Jackson played very well when they came on. Hendy [Iain Henderson] came on and he’s still only 24 as well. So I think the younger lads are gaining experience and belief.

“It was disappointing losing Johnny and Robbie so early on, and CJ as well in the first half, and having to bring on substitutions early isn’t ideal, but I thought the lads played really, really well.

“Yeah, if you gave us a crack at them next week to see who’d win 2-1, I’d definitely enjoy that.”

The defeat ensures hunger remains. And the players understand that one victory over the All Blacks is as much an accelerant to achieve more as a full stop in history.

Ireland and Schmidt don’t want the Soldier Field result reduced to a one-off, especially since his mantra has always been about consistency.

“Of course the team wants to win,” said Furlong. “I think it would be a big boost to go [get] three out of four [wins] against some really good teams and I think that’s going to be the aim.

“But I think everyone in the group is looking forward to getting out there and maybe trying to make some of the wrongs from today into a positive next time.”

Next time is always important. This time, maybe more than ever before.