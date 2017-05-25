Tadhg Furlong enjoying the steep Lions learning curve

Leinster prop admits week of hard training has been a tonic following Pro 12 defeat

Gerry Thornley

Tadhg Furlong and Jack McGrath work with Lions scrum coach Graham Rowntree during a session at Carton House. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Tadhg Furlong and Jack McGrath work with Lions scrum coach Graham Rowntree during a session at Carton House. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

At the end of his first full week as a Lion , and dealing in the more rarefied air of training with the best players from four countries, Tadhg Furlong believes he is already feeling the benefits.

“I think the standard has been really high, there is a little adaptation phase as well, getting the calls in, the structures, the patterns. The lineout calls are a little bit different to what I’m used to. I probably stand in a different position to what I’m used to as well. You’re learning all the time there. The quality of players is excellent. It leads for exciting times and I suppose you feel yourself improving and getting better.

“Everyone’s getting their head around the calls and working hard. We’ve put a lot of work under the belt this week and I’m feeling good for it now. Yes, it’s been very competitive, because you’re around the best rugby players in Britain and Ireland now. Everyone wants to put their stall out early.”

After Leinster’s Pro12 semi-final defeat, Furlong admitted that this week has also been a welcome tonic.

“There’s no need for any sort of motivation, it’s there on you already, it’s a huge opportunity in front of us, one we’re mad keen to crack on with. As a player, in an environment like this, you’d be a little bit mad if you didn’t try to let it bring out the best in you.”

