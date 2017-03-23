Stuart Hogg wins Six Nations player of the year

Two in a row for Scotland fullback, CJ Stander second with Conor Murray sixth

Scotland’s Stuart Hogg: “To receive this award again is an absolute honour”. Photograph: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.

Stuart Hogg has been named as the RBS Six Nations player of the championship for the second year running, the Scotland fullback securing almost 25 per cent of the public vote. Ireland’s CJ Stander polled second.

Hogg, who scored three tries during Scotland’s campaign, including a brace against Ireland at Murrayfield on the opening weekend, topped the poll with 24.6 per cent of the vote ahead of Stander (14.9 per cent) and France number eight Louis Picamoles (12.8 per cent)

Conor Murray, the second Irish player on the shortlist, was sixth with 7.9 per cent. There were 120,889 votes cast in total.

“To receive this award again is an absolute honour, particularly when you take other players on the shortlist into account,” Hogg said in a statement. “I’m delighted to be awarded the RBS Player of the Championship Trophy and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted and the fans for their continued support throughout the Championship.”

2017 Results

Stuart Hogg (Scotland) 24.60%
CJ Stander (Ireland) 14.95%
Louis Picamoles(France) 12.84%
Joe Launchbury (England) 8.96%
Finn Russell (Scotland) 8.35%
Conor Murray (Ireland) 7.91%
Owen Farrell (England) 6.30%
Rhys Webb (Wales) 5.52%
Sergio Parisse (Italy) 3.34%
Ken Owens (Wales) 3.06%
Camille Lopez (France) 2.49%
Maro Itoje (England) 1.68%

Previous winners

2016 - Stuart Hogg
2015 - Paul O’Connell
2014 - Mike Brown
2013 - Leigh Halfpenny
2012 - Dan Lydiate
2011 - Andrea Masi
2010 - Tommy Bowe
2009 - Brian O’Driscoll
2008 - Shane Williams
2007 - Brian O’Driscoll
2006 - Brian O’Driscoll 

