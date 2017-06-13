Stuart Hogg to miss rest of Lions tour with facial fracture

The Lions management will not be calling up a replacement for Stuart Hogg after it was confirmed that the luckless Scottish full back has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour with a facial bone fracture which he sustained in last Saturday’s win over the Crusaders.

Hogg will return home for further treatment after suffering the injury in an accidental collision with Conor Murray in the 20th minute in Christchurch.

“I’m gutted to be leaving the Tour at this stage,” said Hogg.

“It is an honour to have been involved in a second British & Irish Lions tour and I have hugely enjoyed my time with the squad and I’m very excited about the potential of this group.”

“I’m disappointed to be leaving in this way but wish all the squad the best in the coming weeks and will be cheering them on from home.”

The Lions Head Coach Warren Gatland said: “It is hugely disappointing for Stuart to have to return home early and for us to lose one of our touring party.”

“Stuart has been a key member of our squad on and off the field and it is disappointing to see injury cut short his time with us in New Zealand. We all wish him the best with his recovery and we look forward to seeing him back in action in the future.”

A statement on behalf of the Lions simply said: “There will be no replacement call-up at this time.”