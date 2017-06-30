Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray ruled out for up to six months

Glasgow and Scotland fullback returned early from Lions tour after collision with Conor Murray
 

Glasgow and Scotland pair Jonny Gray and Stuart Hogg both face up to six months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

Hogg saw his British and Irish Lions tour cut short because of a facial injury, suffering a fracture after colliding with team-mate Conor Murray in the victory over Crusaders.

His club revealed he had undergone surgery on the injury as well as an “underlying shoulder issue”, which means he is expected to be on the sidelines for four to six months.

Lock Gray has been given the same prognosis for his spell out after returning home from Scotland’s summer tour with a wrist injury.

And there was more bad news for Warriors as it was confirmed that 26-year-old Australian winger Ratu Tagive would miss six to nine months of action after rupturing his Achilles during pre-season training.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.