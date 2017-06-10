Solomona enjoys dream debut for England

Rugby league convert scores on his debut to give England a dramatic win

England’s Denny Solomona celebrates after scoring a try to win the match. Photograph: Marcos Brindicci/Reuters

England’s Denny Solomona celebrates after scoring a try to win the match. Photograph: Marcos Brindicci/Reuters

 

Argentina 34 England 38

George Ford applauded the effort put in by his England team-mates as they stole a late 38-34 victory over Argentina in San Juan.

It seemed as though tries from Ford, Marland Yarde and Jonny May might not be enough when a drop goal from Juan Martin Hernandez swung the match the Pumas’ way with minutes left on the clock.

However, rugby league convert Denny Solomona marked his first England appearance by dotting down beneath the posts late on to ensure a winning start for England on their two-Test tour.

And Ford, who also contributed 18 points with the boot, admitted the team had to dig deep to get past their opponents. The Bath player told BBC2: “That game swung both ways. We were up, we were losing, Argentina were up, Argentina were losing.

“We couldn’t quite get a grip on the game in the second half. We managed to get lucky at the end with a good try off Denny but I can’t fault the effort there. The boys put a good shift in.

“I think the first game of the tour, it’s always nice to start with a win.”

Missing 30 players, largely due to British and Irish Lions calls, head coach Eddie Jones sent out a side virtually unrecognisable from the one that lost to Ireland in the last match of the Six Nations in March.

Another seven uncapped players were named on the bench, but Ford had nothing but praise for the contribution made by the new, young faces.

“They were running around there like mad men and it’s a breath of fresh air playing with those boys,” he said. “They really put the effort in today.

“We know it’ll be harder next week so we’ll go back, we’ll train hard and hopefully put in a better performance next week.”

England play the second Test against Argentina next Saturday in Santa Fe.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.