Six Nations: The weekend’s starting line-ups
All of the matchday squads ahead of the second round of the 2017 championship
Cian Healy joins Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong in the Irish frontrow for Saturday’s fixture against Italy. Inpho/James Crombie
Italy v Ireland, Saturday February 11th, 2.25, Stadio Olimpico
Ireland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo; Paddy Jackson, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong; Donnacha Ryan, Devin Toner; CJ Stander, Sean O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jack McGrath, John Ryan, Ultane Dillane, Josh van der Flier, Kieran Marmion, Ian Keatley, Craig Gilroy.
Italy: Edoardo Padovani; Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luke McLean, Giovanbattista Venditti; Carlo Canna, Edoardo Gori; Sergio Parisse, Simone Favaro, Maxime Mbanda; Andries Van Schalkwyk, Marco Fuser; Lorenzo Cittadini, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti. Replacements: Ornel Gega, Sami Panico, Dario Chistolini, George Biagi, Abraham Steyn, Giorgio Bronzini, Tommaso Allan, Michele Campagnaro.
Wales v England, Saturday February 11th, 4.50, Millennium Stadium
Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Thomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty. Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Samson Lee, Cory Hill, Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Sam Davies, Jamie Roberts.
England: Mike Brown; Jack Nowell, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Dylan Hartley (capt), Dan Cole, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Jack Clifford, Nathan Hughes. Replacements: Jamie George, Matt Mullan, Kyle Sinckler, Tom Wood, James Haskell, Danny Care, Ben Te’o, Jonny May.
France v Scotland, Sunday February 12th, 3.0, Stade de France
Teams to be announced.