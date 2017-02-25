Six Nations Championship: Ireland v France, player statistics

15 Rob Kearney

Age: 30

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 90kg (14st 2lbs)

Caps: 74

Points: 67

He was strong in contact giving his team good gain-lines, showed quick hands in putting Keith Earls over for a try while not having much to do defensively. Communication between the back three is so important this afternoon.

14 Keith Earls

Age: 29

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 90kg (14st 2lbs)

Caps: 56

Points: 110

Picked up his 21st and 22nd tries for his country in Rome without having to break a sweat but demonstrated glimpses of his footwork and ability to beat players without seeing a huge amount of ball particularly given the final score-line.

13 Garry Ringrose

Age: 22

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 92kg (14st 6lbs)

Caps: 5

Points: 10

The challenge for a fledgling international is to learn from each game and Ringrose has displayed this aptitude superbly, making some excellent defensive reads, and taking his try like the thoroughbred that he is.

12 Robbie Henshaw

Age: 23

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 95kg (14st 13lbs)

Caps: 26

Points: 10

He is a man for others, as they say, working selflessly to create space and time from which his teammates invariably benefit. He has the capacity to physically dominate the French centre pairing and accordingly should see plenty of possession.

.

11 Simon Zebo

Age: 26

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 98kg (15st 6lbs)

Caps: 30

Points: 40

He has that priceless capacity to escape cluttered cul-de-sacs with a spin and a twist but needs to be given a little more time and space because when left one-on-one is tough to defend against.

10 Jonathan Sexton

Age: 31

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 92kg (14st 6lbs)

Caps: 63

Points: 587

Restored to the team after missing the first two matches, he will be expected to hit the ground running in terms of his game management and place-kicking because he has done so successfully in the past. Paddy Jackson proved a capable deputy.

9 Conor Murray

Age: 27

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 94kg (14st 11lbs)

Caps: 55

Points: 48

Sets ridiculously high standards so when he occasionally doesn’t quite reach those lofty heights it’s picked up on because he’s such an important figure in the team. His box-kicks need to be inch perfect and his all-round game has to be sharp.

1 Jack McGrath

Age: 27

Height: 6’

Weight: 120kg (18st 12lbs)

Caps: 38

Points: 10

He’s back in the team as arguably the two best scrums in the Six Nations butt heads at the Aviva stadium. His work-rate on both sides of the ball generally stands out and he’ll know tat he can empty everything into the first 60-minutes.

2 Rory Best

Age: 34

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 105kg (16st 7lbs)

Caps: 101

Points: 40

Ireland’s captain is back, having missed the game in Rome through illness and his leadership will be important. The set piece of scrum and lineout are going to have a massive influence on the outcome and he is at the epicentre.

3 Tadhg Furlong

Age: 24

Height: 6’

Weight: 119kg (18st 10lbs)

Caps: 13

Points: 0

A year older and wiser in the ways that the French set up at scrum time, he’ll draw on last season’s experiences in Paris to ensure he’s ready. He has been one of Ireland’s best players this season.

4 Donnacha Ryan

Age: 33

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 114 (17st 13lbs)

Caps: 44

Points: 0

He’s right back to his best and is a mature and experienced player that brings a sharp understanding of what’s required in all facets of the forward battle. His lineout and maul work are particularly valuable.

5 Devin Toner

Age: 30

Height: 6’11”

Weight: 120kg (18st 12lbs)

Caps: 44

Points: 10

He’s had a reasonably quite start to the Six Nations, when judged against his performances in November, so this afternoon would be an opportune time to rediscover that form: a focal point at lineout and for shorter re-starts.

6 CJ Stander

Age: 26

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 114kg (17st 13lbs)

Caps: 12

Points: 30

A hattrick of tries in Rome brings his tally to one every two games at test level, a superb strike-rate. France may double-team him and in those instances an offload could be just as devastating and destructive as his carrying.

7 Sean O’Brien

Age: 30

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 108kg (17st)

Caps: 46

Points: 30

The French are painfully aware of his prowess on the ball and they’ll look to shut down that part of his game. His improved footwork has made him a more effective carrier; needs to be more aware at times of his support runners.

8 Jamie Heaslip

Age: 33

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 109kg (17st 2lbs)

Caps: 93

Points: 65

The consistent excellence for the most part endures and he’ll be a central figure again if Ireland prevails. The home side is going to have to hustle in defence and slow French ball down at the breakdown; Heaslip will be an important factor in both areas of the game.