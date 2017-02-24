Simon Zebo wants a stint in France before playing days are over

Ian Madigan’s French soujourn looks set to come to a premature end, with the outhalf asking to be released from his two-year deal with Bordeaux-Begles during his first season with the club.

During his time in the Top 14 Madigan has seen himself lose the number 10 jersey to 23-year-old Kiwi Simon Hickey and slip further from the plans of Ireland boss Joe Schmidt.

Madigan’s difficult time could serve as a precautionary tale for Irish players looking to ply their trade abroad - however it hasn’t put Munster’s Simon Zebo off the idea of playing in France at some point during his career.

Zebo, who recently became the first player to score 50 tries for his native province, was heavily linked with a move to the Top 14 in 2015.

And it is likely he will take the plunge and leave Munster before his playing days are over, he said: “At some stage I will [move to France] yeah, definitely. It’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of when, I’ll play Pro D2 if I have to.

“I have a lot of family in France and I love the lifestyle over there, and playing rugby over there would be something I’d like to experience at some point in my life.

“There are not many jobs you get the opportunity to change to a different country and things like that, but at the moment I’m very happy with Munster and Ireland and we have a big challenge ahead of us.”

For Ireland that challenge lies in the form of France, with a Les Bleus coming to Dublin on Saturday rejuvenated under the stewardship of Guy Noves.

Forever associated with the great Stade Toulousain sides, Noves was still in charge of the European giants when they were reportedly interested in signing Zebo.

And according to Zebo Noves had contact with his representatives, he said: “My agent would have [sat down with him] but I never personally got the opportunity to sit down with guy himself, but it panned out the way it did and I’m happy where I am at the moment.”

And why does Zebo think Madigan’s stint in France - like Johnny Sexton’s - hasn’t gone quite to plan? He said: “I think each player would be to their own you know, Mads and Johnny would be two fellows who would be extremely competitive, as would I.

“But we’d be three different individuals so I think going over there you just might have to have a different mindset or something, I don’t know.”

Zebo’s attacking style and his ‘x-factor’ would have made him a perfect fit for great French sides of years gone by - but would he agree the brand of rugby on show in the Top 14 is not as exciting as it once was?

“I suppose it depends which club you go to and you can be lucky or unlucky with the style of rugby you get.

“But it’s a different lifestyle, it’s a different experience. Rugby’s such a short career and I love Munster so much, but at the same time eventually, at some stage - although I could be 40 by the time I decide to go. “