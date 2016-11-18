Scotland aiming to overtake Argentina in world rankings

Incoming Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, who takes over next summer, could be left with a nasty hangover of the Vern Cotter era should Scotland lose out to Argentina at Murrayfield.

Scotland – ranked ninth in the world, one place behind the Pumas – can overtake the South Americans with a win at Murrayfield. Defeat, however, could have grave knock-on effects for their World Cup hopes.

The draw for Japan 2019 takes place next May – two and a half years before the competition kicks off – and governing body World Rugby will use the rankings to calculate the seeding for the pool stage.

If Scotland end up outside the top eight, they face the daunting prospect of having to overcome two major nations to make the quarter-finals.

Defence coach Matt Taylor said: “We have talked about winning and the processes we need to win, but we haven’t said we need to win because of our ranking. We know in the back of our minds it’s important but so is winning every Test match.

“You’re right to say this game has more importance in that sense but does that add pressure by saying that to the players? We’re not preparing any less but of course we understand it. We’re just looking to win first and foremost.”

The Scots suffered yet another painful lesson last week against Australia as they let the Wallabies snatch a late victory. It is not the first time Taylor has seen that particular episode play out but he sees reasons to be optimistic.

Poor decision

“I think we are ready to take on the onus of leading matches,” he said.

“We just need to get better at making some of those decisions. When you go up against one of the world’s best teams like Australia you only need to make one poor decision and it can affect you.”

Meanwhile, backrower John Barclay reckons debutant Magnus Bradbury will take his Scotland debut in his stride.

The veteran Scarlets forward has offered to put a reassuring arm round the 22-year-old Edinburgh flanker but believes it will not be necessary.

He said: “I’ve had a few chats with Magnus. I remember being that guy making my debut and it’s very nerve-racking so anything I can do to help them I will, obviously. All I’d say to Magnus is make sure you know what you are doing because if you are in the game and you are thinking about it then you’re not doing it. But I think he will be fine – he is a big boy, he knows what he is doing.

“Young guys these days don’t seem to worry as much and hold that nervousness which I remember I did back in the day. They just go out there and just play.”



SCOTLAND: S Hogg; S Maitland, H Jones, A Dunbar, T Seymour); F Russell, G Laidlaw; A Dell, F Brown, Z Fagerson, G Gilchrist, J Gray, M Bradbury, H Watson, J Barclay. Replacements: R Ford, A Allan, M Low, T Swinson, R Wilson, A Price, P Horne, T Visser.



ARGENTINA: J Tuculet; M Moroni, M Orlando, J M Hernandez, S Cordero; N Sanchez, M Landajo; L Noguera, A Creevy (capt), R Herrera, G Petti, M Alemanno, P Matera, J Ortega Desio, F Isa. Replacements: J Montoya, S Garcia Botta, E Pieretto, L Senatore, J M Leguizamon, T Cubelli, J de la Fuente, J P Estelles.



Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand).