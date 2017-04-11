Sam Warburton facing fitness battle to make Lions tour

Former tourists captain suffered a medial ligament strain against Ulster last week

Wales and Cardiff Blues flanker Sam Warburton will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after suffering a knee injury, Blues head coach Danny Wilson has said. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Wales and Cardiff Blues flanker Sam Warburton will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after suffering a knee injury, Blues head coach Danny Wilson has said. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

 

Wales and Cardiff Blues flanker Sam Warburton is expected to be sidelined for six weeks after suffering a knee injury.

Warburton suffered a medial ligament strain during Blues’ Guinness Pro12 clash against Ulster in Belfast last week.

Blues head coach Danny Wilson confirmed Warburton’s absence, but does not envisage any problems with regard to his availability for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

Warburton, who captained the Lions in Australia four years ago, is the bookmakers’ favourite to skipper them in New Zealand.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland announces his Lions tour squad next Wednesday, while the Lions leave for New Zealand on May 29th.

Warburton, who has won 74 Wales caps and is regarded as European international rugby’s leading openside flanker, will be key to the Lions’ Test series hopes.

The Lions have not claimed a Test series triumph in New Zealand since 1971.

Speaking at a Cardiff Blues press conference on Tuesday, Wilson said: “Sam has a low grade medial strain which will put him out for approximately six weeks, which won’t interfere with the Lions.

“He shouldn’t have any problem regarding the Lions.

“Knowing how diligent Sam will be, with all these things, you see players who get back quickly if they follow religiously the protocol and they get a bit of luck.

“And I am sure that will be the case with Sam in terms of him following the protocol, and then we will see, all being well, how quickly he can come back.

“‘Low grade’ was the important bit of news.

“Sam is very experienced and a good professional who knows his body. He knows if he works hard he will be back relatively quickly.

“I think it is relatively good news, considering how it could have been.”

Wilson, meanwhile, did not rule out Warburton being fit if the Blues are involved in the European Champions Cup qualification play-off final, which takes places during the final weekend in May.

Two Pro12 teams, one from the Premiership and a French Top 14 club, face semi-finals on May 20th-21st, with the final taking place the following weekend.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.