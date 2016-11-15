RWC 2023: France and South Africa bids have issues to sort out

Both the South African and French bids are, like that of Ireland into the third phase of the process, having hit the marks set down by World Rugby in the early phases.

But unlike the IRFU, who have gotten strong support from the Northern Ireland Assembly and have cleared the pathway so to speak, politically, both France and South Africa have a number of issues, none insurmountable, that need ironing out.

Both countries have hosted world cups before and have a lot in their favour in terms of infrastructure and stadiums that can accommodate the numbers. However, both are in delicate mode because of considerations outside of their control.

France has not updated its RWC 2023 bid status since October 4th. They have not yet appointed a bid ambassador, usually a high profile former player like Brian O’Driscoll, Ireland’s bid ambassador.

But in France’s favour, the country has a rich history of hosting events. France hosted a soccer world cup in 1998 and put on the 2007 RWC tournament. Bar the last-minute transport strikes, the tournament was deemed a success.

Excellent facilities

In tandem Euro 2016 ensured a number of stadiums were rebuilt or revamped so France has excellent facilities. The biggest appeal is the money the country could generate for World Rugby and while the Japan World Cup in 2019 is expected to perform well, it is new territory for the tournament.

If the organisers want a guaranteed revenue-return in 2023, France might be what they are looking at and could even exceed the money generated from London in 2015.

But France have come to a temporary halt in terms of further developing the bid as Pierre Camou, Alain Doucet and Bernard Laporte fight it out in a three way race for the presidency of the French Rugby Federation (FFR). That vote takes place on December 3rd.

In addition sources in France say that there is a feeling that French rugby does not want to “pollute” the bid for the 2024 Olympics, for which Paris is in the running.

The Olympic bid head is Bernard Lapasset, the former FFR president, World Rugby chairman and current vice president of the French Olympic Committee.

“For now it is not difficult to imagine that Lapasset has asked French rugby for ‘not too much noise’,” said a French source.

In South Africa the political issue is more acute since minister Fikile Mbalula of the Eminent Person Group for Transformation in Sport revoked the privilege of Athletics South Africa, Cricket South Africa, Netball South Africa and South African Rugby (SARU) to host or bid for major international tournaments as a consequence of not meeting their own set transformation targets.

Integrate more

The decision will be reviewed after the results of the 2016-2017 transformation barometer are known early next year. In essence South African rugby must integrate more with the majority black population. But Brett Gosper , chief executive of World Rugby, who was recently in Belfast for the pool draw for the Women’s Rugby World Cup , which Ireland will host next August, does not envisage any stumbling block for South Africa.

“All of those are very strong candidates,” said the Australian. “I don’t see any issue with South Africa moving forward through that candidate process. Issues that may have been there at the beginning, at this point are not proving to be an obstacle. So, very strong competition between three very strong potential hosts.”

However, the situation with Mbalula and the SARU has not yet been resolved and won’t be until next March when the Eminent Person Group reports back again. Or has it?

“I think there is an ability to manage that situation as we move to within 12 months now,” explained the World Rugby chief executive.

“Our belief is that situation is fine as far as the candidature of South Africa is concerned. We think it won’t be an obstacle them bidding with the other two countries.

“I think every country is bidding because they want an event like Rugby World Cup. It’s a kind of low risk high return, great economic activity for a country. All of those countries would be incredibly strong rugby markets and delighted, as we would for them, to be hosts.”

Having hosted a historic Rugby World Cup in 1995 and the FIFA World Cup in 2010, the country is well placed for RWC 2023. If held in its traditional slot, the tournament would take place in the spring-summer transition so the weather should be perfectly suited to expansive rugby.

South Africa has 14 stadiums with a capacity of over 40,000. Accommodation is not seen as a problem with the cities able to house all travelling fans with ease.

“Rugby has its challenges but there are great opportunities for the sport and for what it can do for South Africa,” said Mark Alexander, the SARU president, who added that almost 200,000 tourists would be attracted to the tournament.