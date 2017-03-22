Rugby World Cup bid – how does it all work?

Ireland will compete with France and South Africa to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The expression of interest phase commenced on May 14th, 2015 and closed on June 15th, allowing interested parties access to a knowledge-sharing process and preparation window ahead of the release of tender documentation in May 2016.

There was a workshop held in June 2015 to discuss all aspects of hosting the RWC, an innovation in the process.

A tournament fee of €127 million is a required pre-payment to the owners Rugby World Cup Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of World Rugby.

The decision on the venue for 2023 will be announced by World Cup in November, 2017.

The tournament also has to be fully underwritten financially, although the windfall will be substantial thanks to the 2,000,000 tickets to be sold by the host union.

The IRFU anticipate 475,000 visitors to Ireland during the tournament and the economic benefit is estimated at €800 million. Twelve venues (see below) were unveiled on a long list that that will be reduced to eight or 10 ahead of the tournament.

What are they looking for in the bid? Is it competence in the same seven areas as before?

Yes, the same seven areas will be what the World Rugby Council will look at.

They are: 1 Venues and infrastructure commensurate with a top-tier major event.

2. Comprehensive and enforceable public and private sector guarantees.

3. A commercially successful event with a fully funded, robust financial model.

4. Operational excellence through an integrated and experienced delivery team.

5. A vision that engages and inspires domestic and international audiences and contributes to the growth of rugby at all levels.

6. An enabling environment of political and financial stability that respects the diversity of Rugby World Cup’s global stakeholders.

7. An environment and climate suited to top-level sport in a geography that allows maximum fan mobility.

The host candidates have the opportunity to present to World Rugby Council in October 2017 and they can also highlight anything else they feel should be taken into account.

How the vote works

It is a straight majority vote. If no country gets a majority in the first round of voting then the country with the least number of votes at that point is eliminated. In the event of a split decision, the chairman, has the casting vote.

As things stand the council has 37 votes, meaning that the target for the three rival bids is 19 votes. None of the three bidding countries can vote. There is a possibility that both Argentina and Japan could allocated one more vote each.

World Council voting

Tier 1

England 3 votes

Wales 3 votes

Scotland 3 votes

Italy 3 votes

New Zealand 3 votes

Australia 3 votes

Argentina 2 votes

Regional Associations

Oceania 2 votes

South America 2 votes

North America 2 votes

Africa 2 votes

Europe 2 votes

Asia 2 votes

Other Unions

Canada 1 vote

USA 1 vote

Japan 1 vote

Georgia 1 vote

Romanian 1 vote

Total 37 votes

The 12 stadia

Croke Park

The 82,300 capacity stadium is the largest in Ireland, and was the home of the Ireland rugby team during the transition from Lansdowne Road to the Aviva stadium. It is the third largest stadium in Europe.

Aviva Stadium

The home of the Ireland rugby team and formally Lansdowne Road, it has a capacity of 51,700 and was completed and open for play in May 2010. The Irish team are likely to play most of their pool matches - they may travel to a country venue for one game - here.

Thomond Park

The home of Munster rugby, the capacity of the stadium is 25,630 following its large-scale redevelopment in 2008. It hosted a World Cup match between Australia and the USA in the 1999 World Cup. Ireland has played five internationals there dating back to 1898.

Kingspan Stadium

Formerly Ravenhill, Ulster rugby’s Belfast citadel first opened in 1923 it has hosted 18 international matches including World Cup pool matches in 1991 and 1999 and Ireland’s Grand Slam winning game against Wales in 1948. The new stand on the Mount Merrion side of the ground was opened in 1999 and was rest of the refurbishment was completed from 2012-2014. It has a capacity of 18,196.

Casement Park

The proposed redevelopment to a 40,000 capacity stadium was expected to be completed lst year but has been hit by planning issues. In December 2014 the granting of planning permission for the redevelopment was ruled unlawful. On April 28th, 2016 the team behind the Casement Park redevelopment proposals launched a consultation process and new plans for a 34,500 venue were unveiled last October.

Pearse Stadium

Opened in 1957 and renovated in 2002 the home of Galway hurling and football has a capacity of reduced 26,197, although it has accommodated 34,000 people in the past. It has hosted International Rules matches between Ireland and Australia.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork’s football and hurling mecca is currently being redeveloped at an estimated cost of €60 million and when completed will have a 45,770 capacity. Included among the new facilities are new player and referee changing rooms, corporate boxes, medical rooms, a gym, restaurant and a museum.

Fitzgerald Stadium

Arguably the most picturesque stadium in the country, the Kerry GAA venue was opened in 1936, renovated in 2009, and has a capacity of 43, 180 with 9,000 seated. There is a proposal to increase the capacity to 50,000.

RDS

Leinster rugby’s ground will undergo a redevelopment that will increase the capacity to from 18,677 to 21,000 at a cost of €26 million to include a significant upgrade and the introduction of corporate facilities.

McHale Park

Mayo GAA’s country ground has a capacity of 38,000. In 2008, a new 10,000-seater stand was constructed. The aim was to raise the seated capacity of the stadium to 42,000, making the stadium the largest all-seater venue in Ireland, outside of Dublin. The €16 million redevelopment works included improved facilities for spectators, a museum, underground training areas, and County Board offices.

Celtic Park

The county ground for Derry GAA has a 17,000 capacity. Following the launch of the ‘Derry 2023 campaign, Derry City and Strabane District Councillors voted unanimously last March to push for the city’s inclusion in the Irish bid.

Nowlan Park

The iconic home of Kilkenny hurling has a capacity of 26,000 with 18,000 seated. A development of the stadium was completed in May of last year.