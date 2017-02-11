Rory Best ruled out of Ireland’s clash with Italy

Niall Scannell starts after skipper pulls out of Six Nations tie due to stomach upset

John O'Sullivan at the Stadio Olimpico

Niall Scannell replaces captain Rory Best for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Italy. Photograph: Inpho/Dan Sheridan

Ireland will be without their captain Rory Best for Saturday’s Six Nations Championship game against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Munster hooker Niall Scannell has been promoted to the starting team and will win his first cap while Leinster’s James Tracy, who made his debut against Canada last November, a try scoring one at that, comes onto the bench.

Best failed to take part in Friday’s Captain’s Run and has recovered from the stomach upset that laid him low. His absence brings to an end a remarkable record for the 34-year-old Ulster stalwart, who has played the last 51 consecutive matches for Ireland in the Six Nations.

The Ireland team will now be captained by Jamie Heaslip.

