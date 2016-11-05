Rory Best: “I couldn’t be prouder”

“It’s been a long time coming and history (has been) made. We’re absolutely ecstatic”

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Rory Best celebrates the 40-29 victory over New Zealand. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Rory Best celebrates the 40-29 victory over New Zealand. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

 

Ecstatic Ireland captain Rory Best was ready to savour his side’s historic success over New Zealand after they added to the drought-breaking feelgood factor in Chicago with a 40-29 win at Soldier Field.

Two days after the Chicago Cubs ended their 108-year wait to win baseball’s World Series, the Irish put to rest their own hoodoo as they beat the All Blacks for the first time in 111 years of trying.

The world champions had been hailed as the greatest rugby side ever before the match, after piecing together a record 18-match winning run, but that was ended when Robbie Henshaw powered over late on for Ireland’s fifth try.

“We just talked about attacking New Zealand,” Best told Eir Sport.

“We knew they are a great side. You can see how good a side they are and how much it means to our boys to have won that.

“We just had to go out and attack them.

“If you give them ball and stand off them they’re an unbelievably dangerous outfit. I couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve put in over the last couple of weeks.

“It’s been a long time coming and history (has been) made. We’re absolutely ecstatic.”

Chicago celebrated the Cubs’ success by dying the river that runs through the city blue and, after securing victory in front of a packed stadium predominantly decked out in green, Best declared Ireland would now have to follow suit to mark their own historic win.

“It felt like a home game for us,” he said. “I suppose we’re going to have to dye the river green for this one.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.