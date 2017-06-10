Ronan O'Gara: New Zealand strength-in-depth too much for Lions

Former Ireland outhalf says ‘there’s a lot of hesitancy’ in Lions’ attacking game

Gavin Cummiskey

All Black captain Kieran Read performs the haka before the game against Wales last summer at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

All Black captain Kieran Read performs the haka before the game against Wales last summer at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

 

Ronan O’Gara’s second of three Lions tours was in the darkest imaginable New Zealand winter. So, he has a feel for it.

“The thing about it is it’s play, recover, play,” said O’Gara. “Sure a lot of us know from 2005, it’s a tough place to go. They are the best in the world and they have a phenomenal pool of talent. I think you kind of have to taste it for yourself to see what messages you take out of it.

“I think obviously they [the Lions] are going to get a hammering if they don’t win games before the first Test, but the first Test will become a different animal altogether. I think the Lions have some really good players in some positions but they don’t have the strength-in-depth that New Zealand rugby have. That’s blatantly obvious.”

It seems impossible, an insurmountable task to win the series.

“Yeah I would agree. Getting into contention has to be their goal first but that looks difficult. They just have such balance when you look at their backrow and their centres and the front row is awesome.

“But then, if they get an injury or two you don’t know. It looks like New Zealand should comfortably do it but it’s a case of whether the Lions could go one or two ways, they could buckle completely or else they could come up with a stand but it doesn’t look like the combinations are particularly gelling. There’s a lot of hesitancy in terms of their attack game.

“Even from Johnny [Sexton’s] point of view the other day, he didn’t know when he was getting the ball and I’d say it’s hard, it’s very different from what he’s used to because everything would be a lot clearer so I think they definitely have work to do on the attack side of the game.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.