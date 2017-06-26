Rassie Erasmus again linked to South Africa return

Fresh reports from South Africa claim that Munster coach Rassie Erasmus is already working through his notice period with the province before taking over a new position as director of rugby with the Springboks later this year.

Weekly Afrikaans publication Rapport claim that Erasmus handed in his notice with Munster two months’ ago after the South Africa Rugby Union kept up its interest in bringing home for the 44-year-old former Springbok flanker.

Rapport report that Erasmus would be brought in above present coach Allister Coetzee, who would remain on in his position. It also says that Munster defence coach Jacques Nienaber will also be part of the new Springboks coaching ticket.