Peter O’Mahony will captain the Lions for first Test

In making four relatively surprising alterations from the starting XV which kicked off the impressive 32-10 win over the New Zealand Maori, the Lions coaches have probably added more of a cutting edge to the team which will face the All Blacks in Saturday’s pivotal opening test, and also sent out a message that form in the midweek matches still matters.

Liam Williams, Elliot Daly and Alun Wyn Jones – who played in Tuesday’s win over the Chiefs – have all been promoted to the starting line-up, despite missing out on the win over the Maori last Saturday. Hence, compared to the starting XV against the Maori, Leigh Halfpenny drops to the bench, George North misses out altogether and almost as surprisingly, Maro Itoje has to be content with a place amongst the replacements.

As expected, Peter O’Mahony captains the side, and is joined in the back-row by Sean O’Brien. Their combined form has contributed to tour captain Sam Warburton also being named on the bench for the first test. As expected, Taulupe Faletau is at eight, Conor Murray is partnered by the fit again Owen Farrell, with Johnny Sexton on the bench, and Ben Te’o will make only his second test start at inside centre – his previous start having been at outside centre against Italy, and Anthony Watson is on the right wing. As with the back-row, in keeping with the team that played against both the Crusaders and the Maori, the front-row will be Mako Vunipola, Jamie George (making his full Test debut) and Tadhg Furlong. Jones will be partnered by George Kruis.

With Stuart Hogg ruled out, Warren Gatland and co have gambled on the counter-attacking and game-breaking abilities of Williams at fullback rather than the almost error free Leigh Halfpenny, who has also kicked 12 from 12 on tour. In his stead, Farrell’s return gives the Lions a proven test goal-kicker. Daly’s selection ahead of North is also an example of form having been preferred to proven form at test level – not least with the Lions – and he also gives the team a left-footed kicking option. Both Halfpenny and North started all three tests in Australia four years ago. The starting team comprises seven English players and four each from Ireland and Wales.

On the bench, Jack McGrath, Ken Owens and Kyle Sinckler are the frontrow replacements and, along well with Itoje, Warburton, Sexton and Halfpenny, are joined by Rhys Webb.

Overall, it’s hard to dispute Gatland’s claim when he said: “We have picked a side based on form with a lot of players putting their hands up, especially from the Crusaders and Maori All Blacks games, and it was a lively selection meeting. The win against the Chiefs was also extremely important for the squad and some players played themselves into the side.”

“We have continuously been strong at set piece and have been good defensively in the last two or three outings. But to beat the All Blacks you have to be courageous and play some rugby – you have to score tries and I think we have picked a team capable of doing that.”

The pack is retained from the Crusaders victory, including the back row of O’Mahony, O’Brien and Faletau, and Gatland added: “It’s a reward for how the back row has gone. There is a nice balance there while Peter captained the side against the Maori All Blacks and has done a good job.”

There are seven Test Lions in the starting XV with three more on the bench in a match day squad combining experience and form.

Williams and Daly are rewarded for their performances the Chiefs on Tuesday and Gatland added: “Elliot has been very accurate in the way he has played and we saw some excellent attacking play from Liam on Tuesday night. We are excited about the 15 that take the field but also the very strong and experienced bench players who will have an impact.”

BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS (v New Zealand in Auckland – Saturday, 8.35am live on Sky Sports and our liveblog): Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te’o, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong, Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis, Peter O’Mahony (c), Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Sam Warburton, Rhys Webb, Jonathan Sexton, Leigh Halfpenny