Peter O’Mahony reports for Munster duty on Wednesday

Peter O’Mahony looks set to miss out on Ireland’s clash with Australia after he was pictured training with Munster on Wednesday.

O’Mahony made his international return in the victory against Canada on November 12th - his first action in a green shirt since injuring his knee during the win over France during last year’s Rugby World Cup.

However, he was then left out of Joe Schmidt’s squad for last Saturday’s brutal defeat to New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium.

And despite question marks over the fitness of CJ Stander - who was forced off during the loss to the All Blacks - Schmidt has opted not to retain O’Mahony in his party for the visit of the Wallabies.

This means O’Mahony will return to provincial duty - beginning with the visit of Treviso to Thomond Park on Saturday.

Munster currently lie second in the Pro 12 table - three points behind league leaders Leinster.