Peter O’Mahony reports for Munster duty on Wednesday

Ireland flanker to miss Australia after being sent back to his province by Joe Schmidt

Peter O’Mahony has been released back to Munster by Joe Schmidt. Photograph: Inpho/Donall Farmer

Peter O’Mahony has been released back to Munster by Joe Schmidt. Photograph: Inpho/Donall Farmer

 

Peter O’Mahony looks set to miss out on Ireland’s clash with Australia after he was pictured training with Munster on Wednesday.

O’Mahony made his international return in the victory against Canada on November 12th - his first action in a green shirt since injuring his knee during the win over France during last year’s Rugby World Cup.

However, he was then left out of Joe Schmidt’s squad for last Saturday’s brutal defeat to New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium.

And despite question marks over the fitness of CJ Stander - who was forced off during the loss to the All Blacks - Schmidt has opted not to retain O’Mahony in his party for the visit of the Wallabies.

This means O’Mahony will return to provincial duty - beginning with the visit of Treviso to Thomond Park on Saturday.

Munster currently lie second in the Pro 12 table - three points behind league leaders Leinster.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.