Paula Fitzpatrick has Grand designs for perfect St Patrick’s Day

Women’s rugby: Ireland v England, Donnybrook, 8.0 (RTÉ 2)

Johnny Watterson

Ireland’s Paula Fitzpatrick and Lindsay Peat before their Six Nations Championship victory over Wales at the Cardiff Arms Park, Wales. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland’s Paula Fitzpatrick and Lindsay Peat before their Six Nations Championship victory over Wales at the Cardiff Arms Park, Wales. Photograph: Inpho

 

In a mundane way the week of Irish captain Paula Fitzpatrick encapsulates what Ireland face today in Donnybrook. She returned to Ireland late last Saturday night after beating Wales to set up tonight’s Grand slam game against England.

On Sunday she had the day off and on Monday and Tuesday went to work in her lecturing job in Sports Science at Carlow IT. On Wednesday she came back to Dublin to do a double training session in Clontarf and hit the team hotel in South Dublin about 48 hours before the team faces England.

The World Champions come to Ireland as no less than probably the best team in the world. Alongside New Zealand the two countries are unquestionably the Uber powers of the sport.

The English are all contracted players and their week would be how any professional athlete’s week would be with rest and recovery, afternoon naps and taking a luxury view of tonight’s match as a possible dry run against the hosts with the summer’s World Cup in mind.

England are outlandish favourites, although, Ireland’s traditional strength has been to ignore that and face each meeting inch by inch, second by second.

“Back in November we lost to them by two points so it’s not a huge rift between the sides,” says the Irish captain illustrating that sport and the act of competing is in itself a leveller.

But nor is she blind to the reality of the English team. With 182 points from four games and a capacity, if they are allowed to express it, greater than most sides in the world, Ireland needs a perfect game.

“I don’t think there is any such thing as the perfect game,” she says. “I think many cup finals have been won without the perfect game so no I don’t think we need to be perfect.

“But we need to be very, very, very close and we need to stop England from being perfect as well.”

Science of competition

Her day job in the science of competition gives Fitzpatrick licence to understand the physical and mental mechanics of approaching a game like this, a high wire act for Ireland.

The high wire is the breakdown and if Ireland gives inches, England will take yards. One or two missteps and the team could fall a long way.

“I think the girls know what’s coming,” she says. “We have faced the English a number of times so we are well versed in what is going to be coming down the tracks at us.

“While they are professional in terms of pay to play and they can focus wholly on it, we would like to think of ourselves in terms of that standard, the way we train and the attitude we have . . . not necessarily the financial aspect but in terms of the mindset.”

Ireland, she says, must believe in themselves against an auld enemy averaging over 45 points a match. Ireland, she says must first stop them dead. In her voice there is a commitment to that.

A positive is Ireland’s defence have only leaked seven points more than England’s 28 points over the campaign and in matches like these you look for little upsides.

“Yeah it would be nice wouldn’t it?” she says of winning the match and Grand Slam. “I think Irish people in general like to be underdogs. So, no it’s not a bad position to be in.

“But I don’t think we are way off by any stretch of the imagination and I think bringing them to Donnybrook, Paddy’s night, a huge crowd . . .”

Some defiance there. Daring to believe.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.