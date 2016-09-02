Paul Dean to replace Mick Kearney as Ireland team manager

‘It has been a great privilege to work with the national team for the past five years’

Mick Kearney is to leave his role as Ireland team manager after the upcoming November Tests. Photograph: Inpho

Mick Kearney will step down from his role as team manager after Ireland’s November Test series, with Paul Dean set to replace him.

Kearney took over the role from Paul McNaughton in January 2012, but is stepping back to allow the IRFU plenty of time to plan for the 2019 World Cup.

And his final game will be against Australia on November 26th, with Dean - who was capped 32 times for Ireland - coming into the role.

On the new appointment, coach Joe Schmidt said: “Paul comes into the role with a great rugby pedigree and an understanding of how challenging international rugby can be. We will look to integrate him into the management group over the coming months and look forward to working closely with him in the build up to the 2017 Six Nations.”

Kearney managed Ireland on the 2013 tour to North America before remaining in the role under head coach Joe Schmidt. “It has been a great privilege to work with the national team for the past five years,” he said.

“I’ve witnessed at first hand the incredible work ethic of players and management and the desire to reach world-class standards in everything they do.

“The time was right for me to step down and allow the next team manager time to integrate into the group ahead of the next World Cup.”

The team manager’s role in overseeing logistics, as well as corralling the playing group, must not be underestimated — a fact not lost on Ireland boss Schmidt.

“Mick’s experience, reasoning and people skills have added tremendous value to the national players and management over the past five years,” said Ireland Schmidt.

“While we’re disappointed that he will be finishing post the Guinness Series this November we have certainly profited from his friendship and the many hours he has committed to fulfilling his role so effectively.”

