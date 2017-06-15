Owen Farrell faces fitness race ahead of first All Blacks Test

Favourite for Lions 10 jersey ruled out of Maori clash with a quadriceps strain
Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the Lions’ clash with the New Zealand Maori due to a quad strain. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the Lions’ clash with the New Zealand Maori due to a quad strain. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

 

Owen Farrell faces a race against time to be fit for the British and Irish Lions’ first Test against New Zealand after suffering a quadriceps strain.

The England outhalf will miss Saturday’s Maori All Blacks clash with a “grade one” quad injury — and the Lions will hope he can recover in time to face New Zealand in Auckland on June 24th.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar will replace Farrell on the Lions’ bench for Saturday’s Maori clash in Rotorua.

“Owen Farrell has suffered a grade one quadriceps strain in training and has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions match against the Maori All Blacks on Saturday evening,” read a Lions statement.

“The England and Saracens playmaker will be replaced on the bench by Wales fly-half Dan Biggar.”

Farrell had shown imperious form in the Lions’ fine 12-3 win over much-vaunted Super Rugby leaders the Crusaders in Christchurch last weekend.

Head coach Warren Gatland will want the 25-year-old to play a pivotal role in the first Test against the All Blacks on Saturday week.

So the 52-cap England star will now launch an immediate bid to ease past this setback to contest selection for the Eden Park showdown.

Gatland hailed Johnny Sexton for rediscovering his “mojo” in naming the Ireland fly-half to start against the Maori.

Should Farrell fail to recover in time for the first Test, then Sexton would be almost certain to wear the Lions’ number 10 jersey.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.