Olympic boxing champion Adams to turn professional

GB Boxing has released the double gold medallist from her contract

Nicola Adams: She is the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal for boxing. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Nicola Adams: She is the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal for boxing. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

 

Double gold medallist Nicola Adams is set to turn professional at the age of 34 after being released from her contract with Britain’s Olympic boxing programme on Monday.

GB Boxing said the first female Olympic boxing champion, who defended her 2012 flyweight title in Rio de Janeiro last year, would not be part of the squad working towards Tokyo 2020 and was free to pursue other career opportunities.

The only other woman to win two Olympic boxing golds, American middleweight Claressa Shields, made her professional debut last November.

Ireland’s Katie Taylor, a lightweight gold medallist in 2012, has also turned professional.

“Nicola has made a huge contribution to both the Olympic programme and the sport of boxing and I would like to thank her for everything she has done for GB Boxing since she joined the squad in 2010,” said GB Boxing’s performance director Rob McCracken.

“She has won everything there is to win and her place in history is secured as the first woman to ever win a gold medal for boxing and then top it by winning a second one in Rio.”

“We would have welcomed Nicola staying on for the Tokyo cycle, however we recognise her decision to pursue other opportunities and wish her every success in whatever she goes on to do next,” he added.

–(Reuters)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.