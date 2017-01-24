Nigel Carolan names new-look squad for under-20s Six Nations

Ireland coach Nigel Carolan has confirmed a 32-man squad for the opening couple of rounds of the Under-20 Six Nations Championships.

Three players return from last year’s squad, Connacht secondrow Cillian Gallagher, who played at blindside flanker but may switch to secondrow for this campaign, Munster backrow John Foley and Ulster outhalf-cum-fullback, Johnny McPhillips.

That number would have been bolstered by a couple more players but scrumhalf Niall Saunders is taking a six month sabbatical from the sport on medical grounds, while outhalf Bill Johnston is currently rehabilitating from injury.

Both were members of the Ireland squad that got to the World Junior Championship final before losing to England. Johnston, who missed last year’s Six Nations, damaged a shoulder during the Under-20 World Cup tournament and missed out on the latter stages. Harlequins’ academy scrumhalf Saunders was just 18 years old playing last season and still at school. He will be missed.

There are a couple of sons of former internationals, a son of an All Ireland Hurling title winner, and brothers of current professional players. Outhalf Conor Dean is a son of former Lions, Ireland and Leinster international and current Ireland team manager Paul, while centre, Gavin Mullin, is a son of former Lions, Ireland and Leinster centre, Brendan: the sons play in the positions that their respective fathers did.

Secondrow Jack Regan is a son of former Offaly hurler, Daithi, while Ronan Kelleher is a younger brother of Connacht’s Cian and Sean Masterson has the same relationship to Connacht flanker Eoghan. The team will be captained by Dublin University’s Jack Kelly and contains a significant number of players who have played Ulster Bank League Division 1A, British & Irish Cup experience of both.

Carolan said: “As is the nature of Under 20s rugby, we have a new look squad this season, with just a few of last year’s players returning, so it will be a new and exciting challenge for both the players and management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a number of camps before Christmas and the attitude and enthusiasm that the players brought with them to these camps has been extremely positive. While international rugby at Under 20s level will be new to the most of these players, the majority have all come through the IRFU player-pathway and will have worn the green jersey at Under 18 and Under 19 levels.

“Several of the squad have also gotten good game time with their provincial A teams in the British and Irish Cup this season, so that should stand to them. The U20 Six Nations Championship is always an exciting competition, but we’ll be taking it one game at a time and we’re looking forward to getting things under way against Scotland on Friday week.

Ireland under-20 squad – Forwards: Paul Boyle (Lansdowne FC / Leinster), Charlie Connolly (Dublin University / Leinster), Joey Conway (UL Bohemians / Munster), Gavin Coombes (Young Munster / Munster), Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins / Ulster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College / Leinster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne FC / Leinster), John Foley (Shannon RFC / Munster), Cillian Gallagher (Corinthians RFC / Connacht), Ronan Kelleher (UCD / Leinster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians / Connacht), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne FC / Leinster), Rory Mulvihill (UCD RFC / Leinster), Marcus Rea (Queen’s University / Ulster), Jack Regan (UCD RFC / Leinster), Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster / Munster). Backs: Rory Butler (Queen’s University / Ulster), Peadar Collins (Garryowen / Munster), Liam Coombes (Garryowen / Munster), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College / Leinster), Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon RFC / Munster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University / Munster), Ciaran Frawley (UCD RFC / Leinster), Jack Kelly (Dublin University / Leinster, capt), Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College / Leinster), Jack Lyons (Young Munster / Munster)

Robert Lyttle (Queen’s University / Ulster), Johnny McPhillips (Ballynahinch / Ulster), Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC / Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster / Munster), Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC / Leinster), Johnny Stewart (Queen’s University / Ulster).

Ireland under-20 Six Nations Fixtures

Friday 3rd February 2017: Scotland U20 v Ireland U20, 8.30pm, Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow

Friday 10th February 2017: Italy U20 v Ireland U20, 7pm (6pm GMT), Stadio Enrico Chersoni, Prato

Friday 24th February 2017: Ireland U20 v France U20, 8pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 11th March 2017: Wales U20 v Ireland U20, 6.30pm, Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay, North Wales

Friday 17th March 2017: Ireland U20 v England U20, 6pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Ireland under-20 Management

Head Coach - Nigel Carolan

Assistant Coach - Peter Malone

Scrum Coach - Conor Twomey

Team Manager - Hendrik Kruger

Strength & Conditioning Coach - Martin Kennedy

Physiotherapist - Nicholas Lalor

Performance Analyst - Jim Herring

Masseuse - Gareth Rossi

Equipment and Logistics Manager - Lar Hogan

Media Officer - Sam O’Byrne