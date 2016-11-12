New Zealand put Chicago behind them with 10-try thrashing of Italy

Conor O’Shea’s Azzurri side hit for 68 points in Rome

Israel Dagg breaks clear to score a try for New Zealand in their match against Italy at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Italy 10 New Zealand 68

New Zealand put last weekend’s defeat to Ireland to the back of their minds as they put Conor O’Shea’s Italy to the sword as they ran in 10 tries at Rome’s Stadio Olympico.

Malakai Fekitoa (two), Charlie Faumuina, Patrick Tuipulotu, Israel Dagg, Wyatt Crockett, Steven Luatua, Elliot Dixon, Rieko Ioane and Waisake Naholo scored for the All Blacks, with outhalf Aaron Cruden kicking seven conversions and Lima Sopoaga two.

Italy’s points came from the boot of Carlo Canna, with Tommaso Allan scoring their only try in the second half with Tommaso Boni adding the conversion

New Zealand scored five tries in the first half, with Fekitoa touching down in the fourth minute and Cruden converting, only for Canna to cut the deficit shortly after with a penalty to make it 7-3.

Faumuina extended the lead in the 15th minute and Tuipulotu crossed five minutes later, with Dagg and Crockett also touching down before the break as Cruden did not miss from the tee.

Luatua continued the scoring four minutes into the second half before Fekitoa claimed his second and Dixon got his first Test try. Ioane and Naholo also crossed and Sopoaga took over kicking duties from Cruden with two successful conversions.

