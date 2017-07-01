New Zealand 21 Lions 24: All Blacks player ratings

Israel Dagg

Had one tackle to make and was run over by Faletau, struggled under slippy high balls as his absence from the test match fullback slot these past few seasons was evident. Rating: 6

Waiskake Naholo

Failed a late HIA but already played himself out of the team - perhaps for Nehe Milner-Skudder - in what was an atrocious night for wingers to prosper. Rating: 5

Anton Lienert-Brown

After Sonny Bill’s red card on 24 minutes the 22-year-old with just 11 caps became the senior midfielder for the All Blacks. Clever, fearless operator. Rating: 7

Sonny Bill Williams

Greatness only comes to those deserving of it. SBW, the brand, the sport hopping nomad who refuses to allow banks to sponsor his jersey, is a Rugby League animal at heart. Such armless acts of foul play are permitted in that code. Legacy tarnished. Rating: 2

Reiko Ioane

Could do with studying the great All Black wing performances in the rain. Or see Corey Jane in 2011 World Cup final. Anonymous, attempting two tackles, missing one but dry the field and he can score from anywhere. Rating:5

Beauden Barrett

The New Zealand nightmare becomes a reality. Perhaps only briefly. Missed three shots a top class place-kicker gets and failed to impose territorial pressure on the Lions despite 61 per cent possession. Rating: 4

Aaron Smith

Any scrumhalf can be made look ordinary. Not beyond the realms of possibility that Steve Hansen will replace him with TJ Perenara for the return to Eden Park. Rating: 6

Joe Moody

Owned in the scrum by Tadhg Furlong. What a claim for the Wexford tighthead. Could be replaced by Wyatt Crockett if Hansen wields the axe. Rating: 6

Codie Taylor

One of the few New Zealand players to boast stats that don’t look like he played 15 minutes (nine carries for eight metres and three tackles). Lineout throwing stalled and pressure will only increase. Rating: 7

Owen Franks

Rarely seen in most games but O’Brien and Wyn Jones made a flag planting statement with the early hit and drive into the dirt. Rating: 6

Brodie Retallick

Still, easily, the best lock on the planet even if his last ditch contributions, see Faletau try, were unable to save the day. Rating: 8

Sam Whitelock

Never out played but was unable to dominate opposing locks as he had done a week previously. Rating: 7

Jerome Kaino

Another victim in the SBW rampage. Jaw hit floor when called off so New Zealand could keep seven backs in the game. Career day ruined. Rating: 3

Sam Cane

Still the best openside on view. A textbook turnover on 15 minutes when Itoje and Warburton were unable to stop him latching onto Watson’s grounded frame was the cleanest example. Rating: 8

Kieran Read

Very interesting to see him crack late on with Jerome Garces. “So next time I can jump into the tackle and get a penalty?!” he sarcastically asked the French official after Charlie Faumuina was penalised for tackling Kyle Sinckler in the air. Farrell made it 24-21. Rating: 6

Replacements

Ngani Laumape has all the hallmarks of a young Ma’a Nonu and at least all options were unleashed. Aaron Cruden almost proved the match winner. The rest, duds. Rating: 5

Coach

If you get all your options from the opposition, then maybe Steve Hansen wasn’t paying attention. Even with SBW red carded, New Zealand should have put the series to bed. Expect a grizzly woken early from slumber this week. Rating: 5