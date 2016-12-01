Nathan Hughes replaces Billy Vunipola for England’s clash with Australia

Nathan Hughes and Marland Yarde will start England’s final autumn international of the year against Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

In the only changes to the matchday 23 that defeated Argentina 27-14, Hughes replaces the injured Billy Vunipola at number eight and Yarde fills the vacancy left by Elliot Daly’s three-week suspension.

Vunipola is in danger of missing the entire RBS Six Nations after undergoing knee surgery, while Daly was shown a red card against the Pumas for a dangerous tackle.

“Nathan is a strong runner and will provide go-forward,” head coach Eddie Jones said.

“I like one winger with pace, which is Jonny May, and one with work rate, so Marland will work hard for us.”

England team to face Australia in the Old Mutual Wealth Series at Twickenham on Saturday, December 3, 2.30pm KO:

M Brown (Harlequins); M Yarde (Harlequins), J Joseph (Bath), O Farrell (Saracens), J May (Gloucester); G Ford (Bath), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton, capt), D Cole (Leicester), C Lawes (Northampton), G Kruis (Saracens), C Robshaw (Harlequins), T Wood (Northampton), N Hughes (Wasps).

Replacements: J George (Saracens), J Marler (Harlequins), K Sinckler (Harlequins), C Ewels (Bath), T Harrison (Northampton), D Care (Harlequins), B Te’o (Worcester), H Slade (Exeter).