Momentous day for Jack McGrath spoiled by defeat

For Jack McGrath, it was a decidedly mixed bag. His first game in the iconic red jersey of the Lions will forever remain with him, but it was soured by a loss.

“We’re disappointed. We had opportunities and we let ourselves down with discipline. There’s not much time to dwell on it because we’re going to Christchurch tomorrow. It’s a lot of sore bodies and frustration, but there’s not much time to dwell. We’ll travel tomorrow and we’ll kick on.”

Indeed, the tour takes on a different tone now, with twice-weekly games and very often twice-weekly travel.

“It’s good and bad,” said McGrath. “It’s frustrating and hopefully we can bring that bit of frustration out on Saturday. You have to remember we’ve only been here a week and I think we’re building nicely as a squad. A few of the calls go the other way and it’s a different game.”

“There’s such a talented squad there, it’s just a bit frustrating directly after the game. It will take a while to settle in and we’ll dissect it tomorrow and move on.”

That McGrath will always have mixed feelings about this day is understandable.

“It’s enjoyable, a great bunch of lads and we’re still getting to know each other. Training has been really good. The squad is so strong and there’s so much competition but I’m learning so much from players and coaches, and just really enjoying it.”

There are also plusses in having the added distraction of a new airport, a new hotel and a new city.

Quick turnaround

“There’s good and bad with that, it’s frustrating and I take losses pretty badly. Fortunately, it’s a quick turnaround and it has to be forgotten. I’ve never been in this situation before, there’s going to be a new raft of players coming in to put their hand up, it’s such a big squad and there’s so much competition; it’s good for the group.”

McGrath would ideally like to play again this Saturday against the Crusaders.

“Yeah, I like to play as much rugby as possible but you have to be realistic. It’s going to be a long tour and there’s quality players there. If you get picked, you get picked. If you don’t, you have to work really hard to get back in there.”

As for Warren Gatland’s contention that the New Zealand Super Rugby sides could be virtually as good as the All Blacks, in part due to their familiarity, and that the All Blacks would be cold, McGrath quipped:

“They’ll be luke warm maybe. There’s going to be a few bumps on the road, this is our second stepping stone towards those three Tests, we’re getting in a better place every time we train and play together. It’s frustrating, but we’ve to put it to bed.”

It will forever remain one of the highlights of his career, yet a tarnished one as well.

“It’s such a nice feeling, but you’ve a job to do and you’ve to think of the guys who were there before you playing for that jersey. You just want to put your hand up every time. It is a special occasion, it’s annoying to have lost. It is what it is. We’ll move on and be better for it.”