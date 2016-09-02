Mick Kearney to leave role as Ireland team manager after November Tests

‘It has been a great privilege to work with the national team for the past five years’

Mick Kearney is to leave his role as Ireland team manager after the upcoming November Tests. Photograph: Inpho

Mick Kearney is to leave his role as Ireland team manager after the upcoming November Tests. Photograph: Inpho

 

Mick Kearney will step down from his role as team manager after Ireland’s November Test series.

Kearney took over the role from Paul McNaughton in January 2012, but is stepping back to allow the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) plenty of time to plan for the 2019 World Cup.

“It has been a great privilege to work with the national team for the past five years,” said Kearney.

“I’ve witnessed at first hand the incredible work ethic of players and management and the desire to reach world-class standards in everything they do.

“The time was right for me to step down and allow the next team manager time to integrate into the group ahead of the next World Cup.”

A knee injury cut short Kearney’s playing interests at the age of 24 in the early 1980s, after which he set up a number of successful businesses in the Dublin area.

The former Lansdowne RFC chairman and president acted as team manager for Leinster A from 2004 before managing Ireland’s Under-20 side in 2009.

Kearney managed Ireland on the 2013 tour to North America before remaining in the role under head coach Joe Schmidt.

The team manager’s role in overseeing logistics, as well as corralling the playing group, must not be underestimated — a fact not lost on Ireland boss Schmidt.

“Mick’s experience, reasoning and people skills have added tremendous value to the national players and management over the past five years,” said Ireland head coach Schmidt.

“While we’re disappointed that he will be finishing post the Guinness Series this November we have certainly profited from his friendship and the many hours he has committed to fulfilling his role so effectively.”

While Schmidt naturally gains the most plaudits for Ireland claiming consecutive Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015, IRFU chief executive Philip Browne moved to hail Kearney’s part in the Test side’s recent successes.

“The IRFU would like to thank Mick for his contribution to Irish Rugby,” said Browne.

“He has provided strong leadership and direction for the national team and played a significant role in creating an environment that has driven on-field success for Ireland.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.