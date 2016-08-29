Marty Moore had no second thoughts over Wasps move

Ireland prop Marty Moore had no second thoughts when he was offered a deal by Wasps and is confident that the experience gained playing in the Aviva Premiership will stand to him in the future at international level.

Moore’s decision to leave Leinster sparked reports of Irish bosses trying to persuade the former Castleknock College man into a change of heart.

But Moore now admits he had already hardened his resolve to seek a new challenge, in a bid to improve himself in what he considers a “baptism of fire”.

“For me it was a pretty clear-cut decision,” said Moore of leaving Leinster.

“There was a lot in the press at the time, will-he? won’t-he?, but the decision had been made long before any of that came to the fore.

“The people that mattered knew what was going to happen.

“So I think it was a pretty clear-cut decision from myself at that stage.

“Yeah I suppose I’m not young any more but I’m not old either in terms of tighthead years.

“So to go and do this at this stage will stand to me as a player, hopefully I’ll have plenty more years ahead of playing.

“The Premiership is a tough place to be as a frontrow forward.

“Every week will be a big challenge up front and I’m looking forward to testing myself and learning a few new gems I suppose.

“I think it’s a baptism of fire. It’s not going to happen looking at video footage, it’s by having good days and bad days.

“And it’s generally the bad days that stand to you more.

“You can think you’re a world-beater for a few weeks and then somebody comes along and turns your world upside down.

“So it’s generally those days that give you a bit of a kick and show you what you need to be better at.

“It was the same last year with Leinster and previously with Six Nations, when you’re exposed to a new level or a new player it kind of opens your eyes a little bit.”

Moore is confident his move to London will not hinder his Test career with Ireland.

The 25-year-old tighthead is finally fit after six months battling hamstring trouble, and gearing up for the challenge of the season ahead.

Ireland’s performance director David Nucifora has warned the country’s top stars will be at a “disadvantage” for Test selection if plying their trade abroad.

Ian Madigan was overlooked for the summer’s South Africa tour after joining Bordeaux, but Moore hopes Ireland bosses look on his move to England more favourably.

“Ireland selection hasn’t really been spoken of, with the fact I’ve been injured as well,” said Moore.

“So it hasn’t come up, there haven’t been chances where I’ve been playing and there’s been a selection issue. It hasn’t raised its head yet. But I think this is a great club and a great competition.

“And hopefully if I’m in a position where I’m playing for the club I’ll be in just as good a position to put my hand up for selection internationally.

“I’m not a million miles away from Dublin at the moment. But we’ll have to see how the season goes.

“I think I’ve just got to play my rugby week-in week-out here, and the rest is just up to who’s in charge.

“I think England can maybe be viewed a little differently from France in perhaps the control, just what’s expected week-in, week-out from the clubs.

“There’s a little bit of that unknown with the French league at times, which isn’t really there with the Premiership, especially now with the new RFU deal coming in now.”