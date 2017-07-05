Lions remain unchanged for decider against All Blacks

Warren Gatland sticks with the side that kept the series alive with Wellington win

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Jack McGrath will again be on the bench for the final Test against the All Blacks. Photograph: Billty Stickland/Inpho

Jack McGrath will again be on the bench for the final Test against the All Blacks. Photograph: Billty Stickland/Inpho

 

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has named an unchanged starting XV for Saturday’s deciding third Test against New Zealand.

Gatland has backed the players that fought back with two late tries in Wellington to set up the decider at Eden Park in Auckland.

It means Ireland will again have four starters in the side, with Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray again combining at halfback.

Tadhg Furlong has locked down the starting tighthead prop spot, while Seán O’Brien will be looking for another big performance from openside flanker.

Loosehead prop Jack McGrath and backrow CJ Stander are named on the bench.

LIONS (v New Zealand, Third Test, Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday, 7.35pm; 8.35am Irish time): Liam Williams; Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones; Sam Warburton (capt), Seán O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Ben Te’o, Jack Nowell.

More to follow

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.