Lions remain unchanged for decider against All Blacks

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has named an unchanged starting XV for Saturday’s deciding third Test against New Zealand.

Gatland has backed the players that fought back with two late tries in Wellington to set up the decider at Eden Park in Auckland.

It means Ireland will again have four starters in the side, with Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray again combining at halfback.

Tadhg Furlong has locked down the starting tighthead prop spot, while Seán O’Brien will be looking for another big performance from openside flanker.

Loosehead prop Jack McGrath and backrow CJ Stander are named on the bench.

LIONS (v New Zealand, Third Test, Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday, 7.35pm; 8.35am Irish time): Liam Williams; Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones; Sam Warburton (capt), Seán O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Ben Te’o, Jack Nowell.

