Lions hit bum notes against the Barbarians

NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 British & Irish Lions 13

The British & Irish Lions have scraped past a Barbarians side they were expected to beat with ease in Whangarei, a second half try from Anthony Watson proving the difference on a disappointing night for the tourists.

Few of the Lions impressed while Johnny Sexton was replaced early in the second half with Owen Farrell steering the Lions home from outhalf.

Sexton slotted a first half penalty, scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw then stepped up when he went down injured to add a second, and replacement outhalf Owen Farrell converted Watson’s try.

Barbarians captain Sam Anderson-Heather, who suffered injuries to his knee, ribs and hand, scored the only try for the side selected from New Zealand’s semi-professional provincial competition before he was replaced at halftime.

Bryn Gatland, the son of Lions coach Warren, converted Anderson-Heather’s try and showed he would be more than capable of playing at a higher level should the Auckland Blues need him on Wednesday against the tourists.

