Lions embracing chaos as they look to get up to speed

Rob Howley has revealed that the Lions coaching staff have tried to ready their players for the rapid fire, high-paced rugby they are bound to encounter in their meetings with New Zealand’s Super Rugby sides and the All Blacks by creating 15-a-side chaos in training at Test match tempo.

Indeed, ‘chaos’ was the buzzword of the day from the Lions’ assistant/backs coach at their base in Auckland today, as they seek to put some solid foundations in place while also encouraging the Lions to play what they see in front of them, as opposed to being overly programmed or patterned.

“Rugby is dictated by speed of ball and numbers in the defensive line and it’s important that we are able to adapt and play what we see. One thing players have enjoyed is what we call ‘rugby chaos’ - 15 against 15. It’s very unstructured.

We need to improve and we want to improve

“We’re all aware of the pace of the game in the southern hemisphere and it is really important we get up to speed as quickly as possible and that is the challenge for us as coaches, learning about players on daily basis, and putting them under pressure on the ball, whether that is fatigue, or numbers. It is a continual learning. The framework is clearly not in place as seen by performance on weekend. We need to improve and we want to improve.”

X-factor

Warren Gatland’s expressed desire for the Lions to play with X-factor tallies with the apparent strategy of learning to live with the world’s best rugby nation over another nine games in five weeks and then, to a degree, playing them at their own game.

That might have seemed like pointing much of the responsibility at Howley, as backs coach, but that’s not how he sees it.

“No. All of us are in this together. That’s a challenge for all of us coaches. Of course we want to be clinical, relentless in our process and ruthless, because in not more than a couple of weeks we’re playing against the most ruthless side in world rugby.

“And as we’ve said the last couple of days to everyone, we might not have the number of scrums we had against the Provincial Barbarians, we might only have two,” added Howley in reference to the Lions having nine scrums against the Barbarians, but only one line-out in the opposition half.

“And in those two we need to be clinical. That’s the work-on, the progress we have to work on. We will continue to do that whilst playing games week in and week out. It’s something you embrace as a Lions coach and a Lions player.”

In any event, the Blues will be a step up, which Howley enthusiastically embraces.

“Yeah, and it’s something you look forward to, playing against players who are playing for their provincial team. There’s players who obviously want to be in the All Blacks squad in that side. Sonny Bill Williams is one of those players.

“They’re a very physical side, they’re quite direct, they’re physical, great ball carrying, great footwork - something we’re obviously aware of defensively - and we have to take our opportunities in attack. It’s obviously going to be a step up, we’re aware of that. It’s seven days now since we arrived, so it’s something we can look forward to and hopefully improve on Saturday’s performance.”

Retaining possession

While finding a better balance in using their kicking game, retaining possession will still be critical according to Howley.

“I’m sure it will be a little bit dewy - but ultimately the ability to keep the ball and put defences under pressure is key. When you watch the Blues’ games against the Chiefs and the Reds last Friday, they were pretty impressive with how potent their ability to keep hold of the ball is and we have to match that, but we have to play smart intelligent rugby.”

All of this has to also be balanced with keeping their powder a little dry, as Howley admitted, or at any rate not over showing their hand before the Test series.

“There are plays that you want to play and show different shapes. I think that is working in the background. Having been part of international rugby over the last eight years - the one thing as coaches when you work with quality players - I worked with Brian O’Driscoll on two tours - you certainly get an understanding of their mindset and how they see the pitches. It’s important for us as coaches to see what they see and then trying to catch and have a opinion to challenge players.

“The schedule is the schedule and we need to hold back on certain elements. We have seen some pictures of the All Blacks and understand how they play and defend, and make sure we work on elements in training and putting our players under that fatigue and chaos that the All Blacks will do. If we go in the next couple of weeks and lose one or two games but get good pictures of how the All Blacks play we will be a better side because of those experiences.”

Johnny Sexton is on the bench for the Lions’ second game against the Blues. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Johnny Sexton is on the bench against the Blues, and the Irish outhalf, who piloted the Lions to their series win in Australia four years ago, appears to be lacking a little confidence and/or assuredness in his own game right now.

“I spoke to Johnny on Sunday and Monday. The way the game mapped out we played a lot of rugby in terms of our attacking kicking game. That’s a challenge first up. You go in with a bare minimum and the tools which we had.

“We can only work on those elements over the last couple of weeks. It was tough for Johnny but he’s a world-class 10. I suppose the word is inconsistent. I spoke to Johnny and he admitted it. There’s an honesty between coaches and players. He’ll bounce back. He’s a world-class 10 and don’t underestimate his influence in 2013. He’s a very intelligent rugby player.”

For Jared Payne, this return to his native land for his first outing in Lions’ red and first game in over eight weeks, will be a big test.

“I think he’ll embrace it,” said Howley. “His partnership with Robbie is pretty important in that midfield and, having played full-back as well, he understands the three-dimensional game.

“ It’s about trying to get the best out of Jared in that wide channel...communication is important and he and Robbie have been on the same page for the last couple of years. That’s going to benefit us. Familiarity is important and hopefully that’ll be a key aspect on Wednesday night.”