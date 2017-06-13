Lions 22 Highlanders 23: Lions player ratings

Jared Payne

Good under high ball and in the early stages showed his strong positional strength in his sweeping cover across the field. A few handling errors went against him. Replace by Daly. Rating 6

Jack Nowell

Neither impressive nor bad. Was involved in a lot of the plays but his only chance came from a Rhys Webb break. Typically strong and willing but no real fire. Rating 5

Jonathan Joseph

He showed with his try that he needs space to be effective and that doesn’t come often. Ran some good lines close to the line but defensively got bumped back. Overall good. Rating 7

Robbie Henshaw

Another very strong performance from Henshaw. His tackling and willingness to take on the ball evident. He was blocked for the Highlanders’ try in the first half. But better than Te’o? Rating 8

Tommy Seymour

He couldn’t buy a high ball catch in the first half but did so for his try when he intercepted a cross field kick to get in for a try - a better second half. Rating 5

Dan Biggar

Excellent pass under pressure for the Joseph try and kicking generally good but missed a tight conversion from Seymour’s try. Probably needed more for Test start. Rating 6

Rhys Webb

Big impact from the beginning in his sniping, his breaks and his covering for kick through balls. Easily the standout player while he was on the pitch but his hamstring could be an issue. Rating 8

Joe Marler

Another workmanlike showing from Marler and in these games, you need to standout. Earnest and hard working and, in fairness, when he was on the pitch the scrum stayed solid. Rating 5

Rory Best

A good game from Best and his throws at the lineout were on the money after the disaster against the Blues. A couple of great turnovers and a heavy workload, despite a blood injury. Can be pleased with his performance. Rating 7

Kyle Sinckler

Becoming a player who can make an impact. Again he showed what a powerful runner he can be but needs to curb penalty count. He is raw but exciting. Rating 7

Courtney Lawes

Was effective when he was on the pitch and drove forward for the disallowed Seymour try. Seemed to have his head in the wrong position when he took a knock from Naholo. Rating 6

Iain Henderson

Excellent when coming onto the ball. High involvement, his work rate was good and was excellent at driving Highlanders off the ball. Impressive shift from the second row. Rating 8

James Haskell

Worked hard but didn’t show at all. Far too low profile a game to stick his hand up for a Test place. Workmanlike and a bit of an old war horse. Poor. Rating 5

Sam Warburton

Kept a low profile early in the game but his drive for the try was a glimpse of the old Warburton. As captain he needs to show more and lead by example. Rating 6

C J Stander

Redeemed himself somewhat in the second half. Carried a lot but not very far as Highlanders had his number from the beginning. Conceded a few penalties, but did steal a couple of balls on the deck. Rating 5

Warren Gatland

Impact from the bench not good. No balance in the backrow and the team discipline again went into to double figures. Not a good day with a won 2, lost 2 record. Rating 5

Replacements: Alun Wyn Jones was on longer than Lawes but gave away too many penalties. The scrum suffered after the bench came on and Farrell missed a kick he would have normally scored fresh into the game. Daly, a clever player, did have an input when on for Payne. Rating 4