Lions 22 Highlanders 23: Lions player ratings
Johnny Watterson runs the rule over the tourists after their narrow defeat in Dunedin
Iain Henderson was one of the Lions’ standout performers in their narrow defeat to the Highlanders. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty
Jared Payne
Good under high ball and in the early stages showed his strong positional strength in his sweeping cover across the field. A few handling errors went against him. Replace by Daly. Rating 6
Jack Nowell
Neither impressive nor bad. Was involved in a lot of the plays but his only chance came from a Rhys Webb break. Typically strong and willing but no real fire. Rating 5
Jonathan Joseph
He showed with his try that he needs space to be effective and that doesn’t come often. Ran some good lines close to the line but defensively got bumped back. Overall good. Rating 7
Robbie Henshaw
Another very strong performance from Henshaw. His tackling and willingness to take on the ball evident. He was blocked for the Highlanders’ try in the first half. But better than Te’o? Rating 8
Tommy Seymour
He couldn’t buy a high ball catch in the first half but did so for his try when he intercepted a cross field kick to get in for a try - a better second half. Rating 5
Dan Biggar
Excellent pass under pressure for the Joseph try and kicking generally good but missed a tight conversion from Seymour’s try. Probably needed more for Test start. Rating 6
Rhys Webb
Big impact from the beginning in his sniping, his breaks and his covering for kick through balls. Easily the standout player while he was on the pitch but his hamstring could be an issue. Rating 8
Joe Marler
Another workmanlike showing from Marler and in these games, you need to standout. Earnest and hard working and, in fairness, when he was on the pitch the scrum stayed solid. Rating 5
Rory Best
A good game from Best and his throws at the lineout were on the money after the disaster against the Blues. A couple of great turnovers and a heavy workload, despite a blood injury. Can be pleased with his performance. Rating 7
Kyle Sinckler
Becoming a player who can make an impact. Again he showed what a powerful runner he can be but needs to curb penalty count. He is raw but exciting. Rating 7
Courtney Lawes
Was effective when he was on the pitch and drove forward for the disallowed Seymour try. Seemed to have his head in the wrong position when he took a knock from Naholo. Rating 6
Iain Henderson
Excellent when coming onto the ball. High involvement, his work rate was good and was excellent at driving Highlanders off the ball. Impressive shift from the second row. Rating 8
James Haskell
Worked hard but didn’t show at all. Far too low profile a game to stick his hand up for a Test place. Workmanlike and a bit of an old war horse. Poor. Rating 5
Sam Warburton
Kept a low profile early in the game but his drive for the try was a glimpse of the old Warburton. As captain he needs to show more and lead by example. Rating 6
C J Stander
Redeemed himself somewhat in the second half. Carried a lot but not very far as Highlanders had his number from the beginning. Conceded a few penalties, but did steal a couple of balls on the deck. Rating 5
Warren Gatland
Impact from the bench not good. No balance in the backrow and the team discipline again went into to double figures. Not a good day with a won 2, lost 2 record. Rating 5
Replacements: Alun Wyn Jones was on longer than Lawes but gave away too many penalties. The scrum suffered after the bench came on and Farrell missed a kick he would have normally scored fresh into the game. Daly, a clever player, did have an input when on for Payne. Rating 4