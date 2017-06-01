Lions 2017: Full schedule for tour of New Zealand

On Saturday morning the British and Irish Lions play the opening fixture of a gruelling 10-game tour of New Zealand.

First up for Warren Gatland’s tourists are the New Zealand Barbarians in Whangarei - a game played just four days after their arrival down under.

And there is no let up after that, with the Lions playing a further five fixtures - against the Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders, New Zealand Maori and the Chiefs - before the opening Test match against the All Blacks on June 24th.

A taxing, brutal month lies in wait for 41 red-shirted heroes - here is the schedule in full.

Britain and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand 2017:

June 3rd, Lions v New Zealand Barbarians, Okara Park, Whangarei

June 7th, Lions v Blues, Eden Park, Auckland

June 10th, Lions v Crusaders, Rugby League Park, Auckland

June 13th, Lions v Highlanders, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

June 17th, Lions v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua

June 20th, Lions v Chiefs, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

June 24th, First test, Lions v All Blacks, Eden Park, Auckland

June 27th, Lions v Hurricanes, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

July 1st, Second test, Lions v All Blacks, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

July 8th, Third test, Lions v All Blacks, Eden Park, Auckland

*All fixtures scheduled to kick off at 8.35am BST