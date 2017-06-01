Lions 2017: Full schedule for tour of New Zealand
Warren Gatland’s side face 10 gruelling fixtures including three tests against All Blacks
The British and Irish Lions sing Welsh hymm Calon Lân on arrival in New Zealand ahead of a 10-match tour. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
On Saturday morning the British and Irish Lions play the opening fixture of a gruelling 10-game tour of New Zealand.
First up for Warren Gatland’s tourists are the New Zealand Barbarians in Whangarei - a game played just four days after their arrival down under.
And there is no let up after that, with the Lions playing a further five fixtures - against the Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders, New Zealand Maori and the Chiefs - before the opening Test match against the All Blacks on June 24th.
A taxing, brutal month lies in wait for 41 red-shirted heroes - here is the schedule in full.
Britain and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand 2017:
June 3rd, Lions v New Zealand Barbarians, Okara Park, Whangarei
June 7th, Lions v Blues, Eden Park, Auckland
June 10th, Lions v Crusaders, Rugby League Park, Auckland
June 13th, Lions v Highlanders, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
June 17th, Lions v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua
June 20th, Lions v Chiefs, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
June 24th, First test, Lions v All Blacks, Eden Park, Auckland
June 27th, Lions v Hurricanes, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
July 1st, Second test, Lions v All Blacks, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
July 8th, Third test, Lions v All Blacks, Eden Park, Auckland
*All fixtures scheduled to kick off at 8.35am BST