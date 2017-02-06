Liam Toland: Scotland knocked Ireland off balance by attacking pillars of strength
Concern after Murrayfield loss is that things may get harder before they get easier
William Shakespeare’s words “What’s past is prologue” are engraved in Washington DC as a gentle reminder that history is but the introduction. Ireland have built huge success these past seasons on three pillars; the one-out runner, the lineout maul and the box-kick. History has been very kind to these three ingredients but then Vern Cotter was paying attention to them also and I assume, as all leaders do in preparation for battle, he asked the crucial question: “what is their centre of gravity?” And, as Clausewitz wrote, a decisive act on same will cause the opponent to yield.