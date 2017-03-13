Liam Toland: Big changes needed if Ireland to beat England

Schmidt needs to look at players and tactics against harder opposition than Wales

Liam Toland

England’s Maro Itoje in action against Scotland: he is “like some sort of hybrid player that comes along but once a century”. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

England’s Maro Itoje in action against Scotland: he is “like some sort of hybrid player that comes along but once a century”. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

England’s Jonathan Joseph was named man of the match for the game against Scotland in Twickenham on Saturday, but he’s not my main worry. It is is Maro Itoje who was wearing number six. In Itoje England have a man in the blindside jersey who comes with a massive difference.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.