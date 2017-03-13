Liam Toland: Big changes needed if Ireland to beat England
Schmidt needs to look at players and tactics against harder opposition than Wales
England’s Maro Itoje in action against Scotland: he is “like some sort of hybrid player that comes along but once a century”. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire
England’s Jonathan Joseph was named man of the match for the game against Scotland in Twickenham on Saturday, but he’s not my main worry. It is is Maro Itoje who was wearing number six. In Itoje England have a man in the blindside jersey who comes with a massive difference.