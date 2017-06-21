Kieran Read named in All Blacks team to face the Lions

The All Blacks have been boosted by the return of their talismanic captain Kieran Read for next Saturday’s series opener against the Lions. The 31-year-old has played very little rugby this year due initially to a wrist problem, and then the broken thumb he suffered playing for the Crusaders in early April, but such is their captain’s importance to the home side that he returns straight to the starting line-up.

Ardie Savea moves to the bench, while one of the other two changes to the team which kicked off the 78-0 win over Samoa is a little more surprising, with the Blues left-winger Rieko Ioane being named on the left wing ahead of Julian Savea, in what will be Ioane’s first start in his third Test.

It will also be Ioane’s third time facing the Lions this year, having scored a try and been a thorn in the tourists’ side when the Blues beat them, before facing them with the Maori.

Less surprisingly, Read’s Crusaders teammate Ryan Crotty returns from injury and has been named at centre, with Anton Lienert-Brown moving to the bench despite his productive and creative performance against Samoa.

Again, the All Blacks coaches have opted for experience here, despite Crotty not having played for three weeks due to the rib injury he suffered in the Crusaders’ thrilling win over the Highlanders.

Doubts about the fitness of back-up out-half Aaron Cruden means he has been bracketed with Lima Sopoaga on the bench for the time being.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said: “This was a really tough team to pick because there were a number of players in great form vying for positions. But in the end the three selectors felt this was the best combination to take on the Lions in the first Test.”

Hansen added it was great to have Read and Crotty back.

“They’ve both been on target to return for this game all the way through, are both in great shape and, together with the rest of the squad, they’re really excited at what’s ahead of us.

“I’d also like to congratulate Rieko on getting his first start for the All Blacks. His outstanding form throughout the season this year, including against the Lions, has earned him his start on the wing.”

Hansen said there was a massive amount of excitement within the team.

“There’s a real understanding that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The players are well aware of the history of the All Blacks and the Lions and are determined to respect that history with their performances.

“We know this is a very good British and Irish Lions team; probably one of the best to have toured here. It’ll be a battle of contrasting styles which makes it an intriguing Test to prepare for and to be part of. We know the importance of this match and we will bring real energy and intensity. It’ll be a physical Test but, just as importantly, it will be a mental test.

“There will be a unique and electric atmosphere at Eden Park on Saturday night. It’s something we’re really looking forward to and we can’t wait.”

ALL BLACKS (v B&I Lions in Auckland – Saturday, 8.35am live on Sky Sports and our liveblog): Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Jerome Kaino, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron Cruden/Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.