Keith Earls available for England game after missing training

Keith Earls sat out Ireland training with what was described as a “bit of tightness” in his groin at Carton House on Monday morning.

It is not expected to compromise the winger’s availability for selection, when the team to play England at the Aviva stadium, is announced on Thursday lunchtime.

Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek confirmed that Jonathan Sexton (head/face) and Conor Murray (shoulder) took a full part in the session. Earls is expected to train on Thursday.

