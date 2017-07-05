Jordie Barrett to make first All Blacks start in deciding Test

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen says Saturday’s Test series decider against the British and Irish Lions will create its own “unique pressures”.

Hansen has made three changes and one positional switch following a 24-21 second Test defeat in Wellington last weekend, which was the All Blacks’ first home loss since 2009.

Jordie Barrett, brother of New Zealand outhalf Beauden Barrett and replacement backrow forward Scott Barrett, will make his first All Blacks start.

Barrett wins a second cap at fullback after going on as a substitute during the pre-series appointment with Samoa.

Elsewhere, Ngani Laumape lines up at centre instead of a suspended Sonny Bill Williams, while juggernaut wing Julian Savea replaces Rieko Ioane and Israel Dagg switches from fullback to right wing, with Waisake Naholo dropping out.

Naholo suffered a head knock during the defeat five days ago, but it is understood his omission from the matchday 23 is not related to that.

Ioane, two-try star of the All Blacks’ first Test win, also misses the cut, with Malakai Fekitoa, who was called into the New Zealand squad last weekend, providing back division cover on the bench alongside TJ Perenara and Aaron Cruden.

“This final match in the series is going to be a cracker,” Hansen said, ahead of the Eden Park showdown. “It’s the series we expected it to be, as the Lions have quality players.

“It now comes down to this Saturday – the winner takes all – and that will create its own unique pressures, and it’s going to be interesting to see how both sides cope with it.

“We’ve had a good week of preparation and are very excited by the opportunity that is ahead of us, and I am sure the Lions are as well.

“We know it will be a physical and intense match, but just as importantly, it will be a game where both teams will have moments of momentum, and the ability of everyone to adapt and adjust throughout the 80 minutes will be crucial.”

Both Jordie Barrett and Laumape have been in blistering Super Rugby form for the Hurricanes this year, but they are sure to come under pressure on Saturday, given their international inexperience, as the Lions target a first Test series triumph against New Zealand since 1971.

Savea, meanwhile, was not involved in the first two Tests, but he is a proven performer at the highest level, scoring 46 tries during his 53-cap career.

And All Blacks skipper Kieran Read becomes the seventh New Zealand player to win 100 caps, following Richie McCaw, Keven Mealamu, Tony Woodcock, Dan Carter, Ma’a Nonu and Mils Muliaina.

“On behalf of the All Blacks and all of New Zealand, I would like to congratulate ‘Reado’ on reaching the milestone of 100 Test matches,” Hansen added.

“It is a special achievement to play just one Test, so to play 100 is a remarkable effort.

“His playing ability speaks for itself and inspires others, and he now joins a unique group of special All Blacks.

“We would also like to congratulate Jordie on making his first Test start in what will be a very memorable occasion for him.”

Despite levelling the series last time out, the Lions have still got it all to do.

New Zealand are unbeaten at Eden Park since France beat them there in 1994, a 39-Test run, while they have not lost successive home games for 19 years.

And the All Blacks return to Auckland just a fortnight after overpowering the Lions to claim a 30-15 first Test triumph.

NEW ZEALAND (v Lions, Third Test, Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday, 7.35pm; 8.35am Irish time): Jordie Barrett; Israel Dagg, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Julien Savea; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks; Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock; Jerome Kaino, Sam Cane, Kieran Read (captain).

Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron Cruden, Malakai Fekitoa.